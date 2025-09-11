How To Use Trader Joe's Pizza Dough To Make Jumbo Pigs In A Blanket

If there is more than one way to make pigs in a blanket, we are going to try it. The classic appetizer is known for its small size, but there is a way to enjoy these hot dogs in a bigger form. Jumbo pigs in a blanket are easy to make and a delicious spin on the traditional recipe. They can be made using just two ingredients: Trader Joe's pizza dough and regular-sized hot dogs. Pizza dough may just replace hot dog buns at your next picnic.

Pigs in a blanket have seen many variations, but making them giant-sized might be the most convenient one. This changes the dish from an appetizer to a main course, and you won't have to eat 10 to feel satisfied. Plus, wrapping a bunch of individual mini hot dogs in dough can be tiring. This recipe is perfect to throw together for a last minute dinner or to bring as a party dish. The best part is, they'll take less than an hour to prepare, but taste gourmet.