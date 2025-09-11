How To Use Trader Joe's Pizza Dough To Make Jumbo Pigs In A Blanket
If there is more than one way to make pigs in a blanket, we are going to try it. The classic appetizer is known for its small size, but there is a way to enjoy these hot dogs in a bigger form. Jumbo pigs in a blanket are easy to make and a delicious spin on the traditional recipe. They can be made using just two ingredients: Trader Joe's pizza dough and regular-sized hot dogs. Pizza dough may just replace hot dog buns at your next picnic.
Pigs in a blanket have seen many variations, but making them giant-sized might be the most convenient one. This changes the dish from an appetizer to a main course, and you won't have to eat 10 to feel satisfied. Plus, wrapping a bunch of individual mini hot dogs in dough can be tiring. This recipe is perfect to throw together for a last minute dinner or to bring as a party dish. The best part is, they'll take less than an hour to prepare, but taste gourmet.
How to make jumbo pigs in a blanket
To assemble your giant pigs in a blanket, you'll want to roll out your pizza dough in strips to wrap around the hot dogs. You could swap the pizza dough and use croissant, pretzel, or dinner roll dough, or even make homemade dough yourself. If you are making the dough yourself, be sure to add the fat at the right time for a softer outcome. Once your hot dogs are wrapped in dough, add egg wash or butter and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a golden finish. You could even make these hot dogs gluten-free, with the gluten-free version of Trader Joe's pizza dough.
These will take 15 minutes to bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and while they're baking, you can put together a dipping sauce for the dogs. Mix together mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard in a bowl with cumin, black pepper, and salt for a delicious condiment on the side. If you're a fan of cheese, queso makes a great creamy topping for hot dogs. To get creative, try adding mozzarella cheese and dip in marinara sauce for a unique flavor. You'll never want to go back to the mini pigs in a blanket ever again.