The Secret To Soft, Stretchy Pizza Dough? Add The Fat At The Right Time

There are a couple of kinds of amateur pizzaiolos: Those who twirl a frozen number into the oven and call it cooking, and those who are always ready to toss the dough like a regular Luigi Primo. Even for folks in the latter camp, perfecting those pies can be a yearslong pursuit. There are just too many potential paths to spectacular scratch-made tomato sauce, peak cheese blends, and the best pizza crust for many of us to follow in a lifetime. So, Chowhound tapped Mike Fadem, chef and owner of Ops in New York City, for a little help rising to that last occasion.

Most pizza dough recipes call for you to combine some amalgam of flour, water, yeast, salt, and fat. Just how and when you join these otherwise basic elements can lead to totally different results. "We always put the water and oil together when mixing dough. This works well for us," Fadem says. Some swear by adding the oil last, which can be more of a pain to incorporate, and others literally just toss everything in at once to see what sticks (but hopefully not too much). Fadem's method, marrying something like a little extra virgin with the H2O, lets the oil more evenly hydrate the final product.