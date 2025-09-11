This Simple Storage Tip Will Keep Your Opened Bags Of Chips Fresh And Crisp
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Why does it always seem like chips go stale so fast? It's enough to make a person want to eat the whole bag in one sitting, just to avoid them going bad. Since this isn't the greatest idea, next time you have leftover chips, there's an easy way to store them that may have you hitting your head and asking "why on Earth haven't I been doing this all along?" The trick to fresh chips for longer is to simply store the whole bag in a Ziploc bag.
Putting open chip bags in a Ziploc bag seals out air and moisture, the two main culprits that break down your chips faster to turn them stale. Be sure you get as much extra air out of the bag and Ziploc as possible before you seal it, then store the chip bag somewhere dark and cool. It makes one wonder why chips aren't created with Ziploc tops to begin with (answer: The increased cost to manufacture them). If you want to save money, you can clean and reuse the Ziploc bags for future bags of chips. If your chips went stale before you were able to try the Ziploc trick, try giving them their satisfying crunch back using your microwave or make stale chips crunchy with another go-to kitchen gadget.
Other ways to keep chips fresh
If you want a more sustainable option for keeping chips fresh, a reusable container is a good way to go. Any type of airtight container, such as one you use for cereals, works well for chips. In this case, pour the chips out of their bag and keep them directly in the container — which, of course, has the added benefit of making it easier to pour out a handful to snack on whenever you pass your pantry. Look for containers with a silicone seal, such as the Wildone cereal storage container set, to keep out as much oxygen as possible.
If you've used a chip clip before, such as the Mr. Pen chip clips, to try to keep chips fresh and it didn't work out, it likely has more to do with your bag rolling technique than the clip. Be sure to flatten all the extra air out of the bag before folding the top over, then fold it over again and again before clipping the top shut. If you're feeling creative, you can also fold your bag origami-style (think paper airplane); fold the opened corners towards the bag's middle, cross one flap over the other, then fold the triangle left at the top over and over again and clip it shut.