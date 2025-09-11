This Simple Storage Tip Will Keep Your Opened Bags Of Chips Fresh And Crisp

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why does it always seem like chips go stale so fast? It's enough to make a person want to eat the whole bag in one sitting, just to avoid them going bad. Since this isn't the greatest idea, next time you have leftover chips, there's an easy way to store them that may have you hitting your head and asking "why on Earth haven't I been doing this all along?" The trick to fresh chips for longer is to simply store the whole bag in a Ziploc bag.

Putting open chip bags in a Ziploc bag seals out air and moisture, the two main culprits that break down your chips faster to turn them stale. Be sure you get as much extra air out of the bag and Ziploc as possible before you seal it, then store the chip bag somewhere dark and cool. It makes one wonder why chips aren't created with Ziploc tops to begin with (answer: The increased cost to manufacture them). If you want to save money, you can clean and reuse the Ziploc bags for future bags of chips. If your chips went stale before you were able to try the Ziploc trick, try giving them their satisfying crunch back using your microwave or make stale chips crunchy with another go-to kitchen gadget.