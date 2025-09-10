Turn Up The Heat And Make A Flaming Coffee Sambuca
Sometimes it's hard to decide between an after-dinner cocktail to relax or a coffee to perk you up, but several variations find a solution to this problem by combining the two. Liqueurs to splash in your cup of coffee include, but are certainly not limited to, Baileys and Kahlua. The Italian version, however, is a little different, and it simply involves a shot of sambuca with three coffee beans.
Sambuca is a traditional Italian liqueur (not to be confused with ouzo) that tastes like black licorice due to its anise flavoring, making it the perfect after-dinner digestif. It is consumed by throwing back the liqueur, and if you choose to, simultaneously crunching into one of those beans, getting the full flavor profile, along with the little caffeine kick. Sambuca coffee is elevated to the next level by setting it on fire, creating a visual spectacle with a flaming shot. This process adds complexity to the flavors of the sambuca and coffee, transforming the beans from raw and slightly bitter to toasted with hints of caramel. The secret to a flaming sambuca coffee is a high-quality liqueur that has the right proportions of sugar to alcohol. If you have a bottle of lesser quality, you may have trouble getting the flame to rise.
How to safely make and consume flaming sambuca
Flaming sambucas are a great party trick, but can also be a disaster ready to happen, especially if there has already been enough alcohol consumption to level up the revelry. However, it's possible to enjoy this fiery Italian classic with a few simple precautions. The glass you use for your flaming sambuca coffee should be heat-resistant. Luckily, most shot glasses are, but it's always good to double-check. Secondly, ensure that anything flammable is kept at a safe distance from your flaming sambuca.
First, pour your sambuca into a shot glass. Sambuca can be black or white (and sometimes red), but the color will not affect flammability, so go for whichever one you prefer. White sambuca is considered the most classic and has a strong anise flavor with sweet, herbal undertones. Black sambuca has bolder flavors, with stronger licorice notes and a spicier kick. After filling your shot glass, add three coffee beans to the sambuca. Keeping the coffee beans at three is essential, as they represent health, happiness, and prosperity, and any other variation on the number of coffee beans could be considered bad luck.
To light your shot on fire, simply hold a match or lighter over the top until the flame catches. It should burn out on its own in a matter of a few seconds, but if it doesn't, make sure to blow it out before the drink gets too hot.