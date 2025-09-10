Turn Up The Heat And Make A Flaming Coffee Sambuca

Flaming sambucas are a great party trick, but can also be a disaster ready to happen, especially if there has already been enough alcohol consumption to level up the revelry. However, it's possible to enjoy this fiery Italian classic with a few simple precautions. The glass you use for your flaming sambuca coffee should be heat-resistant. Luckily, most shot glasses are, but it's always good to double-check. Secondly, ensure that anything flammable is kept at a safe distance from your flaming sambuca.

First, pour your sambuca into a shot glass. Sambuca can be black or white (and sometimes red), but the color will not affect flammability, so go for whichever one you prefer. White sambuca is considered the most classic and has a strong anise flavor with sweet, herbal undertones. Black sambuca has bolder flavors, with stronger licorice notes and a spicier kick. After filling your shot glass, add three coffee beans to the sambuca. Keeping the coffee beans at three is essential, as they represent health, happiness, and prosperity, and any other variation on the number of coffee beans could be considered bad luck.

To light your shot on fire, simply hold a match or lighter over the top until the flame catches. It should burn out on its own in a matter of a few seconds, but if it doesn't, make sure to blow it out before the drink gets too hot.