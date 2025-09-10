The Arby's Steak Sandwich That Has Fans Divided

The reviews are all over the place when it comes to Arby's cheesesteak. "Two ounces of gristle. Flavorless. I don't think fast food places are even trying anymore," one Redditor complains. "It tasted like meat soup on a flash frozen bun," another says. Other reviews are way more positive. "I believe Arby's cheesesteak is miles ahead of any other fast food 'sub' place with what I had. It was incredibly flavorful," one says. The sandwich almost brought another Redditor to tears: "Seriously, that s**t almost had me crying from how good it was."

A TikTok reviewer initially thought the sandwich looked like mush, but actually thought it tasted a lot better than it looked, while a YouTube reviewer thought it might be one of the best fast food cheesesteaks available. Reviews also consistently talk about the sogginess of the sandwich. But if you've ever had an authentic Philly cheesesteak, you know it can be a soggy mess. While we'd never call Arby's sandwich "authentic," the soggy nature shouldn't be a detriment.

The cheesesteak costs $7.99, which puts it on the pricier side of Arby's sandwich offerings — similar in price to the half pound beef 'n cheddar and the smokehouse brisket. If you want the sandwich as part of a combo, expect to spend close to $13. Is a fast food sandwich worth that much money? Again, it all depends on who you ask. But if you're willing to pay $8 for a fast food sandwich, the cheesesteak has enough positive reviews that we think it's worth a taste.