9 Best Places To Drink Bourbon At Disney World
Walt Disney World might be best known for mouse ears and Mickey-shaped snacks, but the crowds filling Main Street, U.S.A. aren't just wide-eyed kids anymore. The original fans who grew up clutching autograph books and chasing down churros now have kids (and even grandkids) of their own. With them has come a shift in what it means to "do Disney." It's no longer just about the rides and parades (though, yes, we're still rope-dropping Space Mountain). These days, the parks are catering to multigenerational families, where anyone can find something that makes the day magical.
Part of that evolution? A grown-up drinks scene that's far more sophisticated than the sugary cocktails of yesteryear. Disney has leaned into the idea that adults deserve a little enchantment, too, sometimes in the form of a perfectly stirred old fashioned, sometimes in a premium whiskey collection. Across the resort, you'll find lounges and dining rooms that go beyond character dining to put real thought into their bar programs, offering spirits with pedigrees and menus that read like a bourbon lover's bucket list.
For anyone who appreciates America's native spirit, Disney has become a surprisingly stellar destination. As a self-proclaimed Disney adult with a penchant for perfectly smooth cocktails, we've tried quite a few grown-up sips on property. Based on our research (and some help from the internet), we've curated your go-to collection of the best places to drink Bourbon at Disney World. Here's where to raise a toast in the happiest place on earth.
1. The Polite Pig
The Polite Pig at Disney Springs really knows how to bring the heat — and we're not just talking about the barbecue smoke. Owned by local powerhouse chef couple James and Julie Petrakis, this gem feels elevated yet unpretentious, exactly the kind of place where parents and grandparents who used to chase Mickey now unwind with something stronger in hand.
Now, let's talk bourbon. This place quietly boasts one of the most impressive selections on property — not flashy, but deep and thoughtfully curated. The bar touts more than 200 bottles, ranging from your basic Jim Beam to premium bourbons like Angel's Envy, Stagg Reserve, and even the coveted Pappy 23-year — if you're willing to shell out $300 per ounce. If you can't make up your mind, flights are available so you can try several sips, and the bartenders are more than happy to offer their recommendations. And, of course, there are bourbon-forward cocktails like the sour-sweet Peach Bourbon Lemonade or the sultry Sweet Tea Old Fashioned, made with Four Roses Yellow Bourbon, sweet tea syrup, and bitters — a perfectly Southern sip that's both comforting and clever.
Throw in rustic, wood-fired eats that hit everything just right (and maybe the hop-salt pretzel, which has a loyal following, by the way) and you've got yourself a grown-up hang spot that respects your palate and your pace. The Polite Pig proves that Disney's no longer just for kids: It's for bourbon-savvy, barbecue-loving adults who need a seat and a serious dram.
(407) 938-7444
1536 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32830
2. AbracadaBar
Perched just outside of Epcot, AbracadaBar at Disney's BoardWalk is one of those places that feels like you've stumbled into a secret only the grown-ups know about. Tucked along the lively Coney Island-style promenade, this magician-themed lounge leans into whimsy with vintage posters, mysterious mirrors, and a backstory that hints at vanished illusionists. But the real magic here? The bourbon cocktails. While the kids run off their sugar rush, you can slip inside and discover that Disney has built a bar program with plenty of sleight-of-hand sophistication.
The menu is stacked with bourbon-forward drinks that showcase just how versatile America's native spirit can be. The Bourbon Mule, mixed with Buffalo Trace, ginger beer, and lime, is a zippy refresher that feels tailor-made for Florida evenings. Woodford Reserve anchors the Coney Negroni, a clever, spirit-driven sip with Campari and sweet vermouth. Four Roses Small Batch stars in the Parlor Trick, a playful spin on a whiskey highball, while Old Forester gets its moment in the Sour Assistant, a whiskey sour that hits that sweet-and-tart balance just right.
What makes AbracadaBar such a standout is that it manages to be both approachable and transportive. You don't need to be a bourbon nerd to enjoy it, but if you are, you'll appreciate the care behind the menu. It's the kind of spot where multigenerational Disney families — grandparents, parents, and grown-up kids — can take a breather together and sip something that feels indulgent. At AbracadaBar, bourbon isn't a sideshow; it's the main attraction.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/boardwalk/abracadabar
(407) 939-5277
2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830
3. Geo-82
Geo-82 at EPCOT is hands down one of the slickest spots to sip bourbon in Walt Disney World. Opened in June 2025, this 21-and-up sanctuary tucked inside the iconic Spaceship Earth offers elevated cocktails, rare flights, and, best of all, crowd-free views of the nightly "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" fireworks show. Inside, the vibe is modern speakeasy meets futuristic zen. The décor nods artfully to Spaceship Earth with geometric textures and amber tones, hinting at nostalgia while looking decidedly forward. By night, the panoramic windows glow with EPCOT's gardens and lagoon as your cocktail companion.
For bourbon enthusiasts, Geo-82 is a standout. Cocktails like the Clarified New York Sour showcase Old Forester 1920 Prohibition-Style Bourbon with sherry, citrus, and a striking red wine float — a presentation as thoughtful as it is flavorful. Those seeking a more curated tasting can indulge in the Disney Select Bourbon Flight, an ultra-exclusive offering (these bottles are only available at Geo-82) that features Uncle Nearest Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve Private Barrel, Blanton's Gold Single Barrel, and Stagg Private Barrel. It's a lineup that would impress even the most seasoned collector, and a surprising find in the middle of a theme park.
Geo-82 elevates the Disney bar experience from sticky stools and saccharine sips to a truly luxurious lounge — think grown-up portal in the heart of EPCOT where you can sip premium bourbon. It's the perfect escape for those who grew up riding Spaceship Earth, and now want to sip something equally legendary.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/epcot/geo-82-lounge
(407) 939-5277
200 Epcot Center Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
4. Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar
Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar at Disney Springs stands out as a bourbon lover's unexpected gem, delivering both immersive theming and serious spirits savvy. Under the guise of Indiana Jones' globe-trotting pilot, Jock Lindsey has crafted a 1940s hangar-meets-travelogue lounge brimming with aviation relics, worn maps, and playful nods to his adventures. It's such a delightful dive into nostalgia that you might find yourself unraveling an easter-egg hunting hobby alongside your first sip.
But let's zero in on the bourbon cred. Here, it's all about the cocktails, like the Air Pirate's Mule elevated with Knob Creek Disney Select Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon (yes, Disney even has its own bourbon), lime, and Fever-Tree ginger beer, creating a bold, spirit-forward cocktail you won't find elsewhere. Then, there's The Mayor's Reserve, a beautifully balanced blend of Woodford Reserve Bourbon, blackberry brandy, simple syrup, and lemon juice — a mix that doesn't hide the bourbon but enhances its smooth, refined edge. And for the purist, Hail Marty, featuring Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon bottled in bond, served with an ice sphere — elegant, simple, and utterly grown-up. Beyond the bourbon, the bar's vibe is an adventure in décor and detail, complete with Reggie the snake's dry-docked boat, a cozy waterside patio, and an inside dive bell booth that'll charm both nostalgia seekers and design lovers. The theming keeps the magic alive, but the bourbon craftsmanship enhances the storytelling experience in a way that only Disney can.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/disney-springs/jock-lindseys-hangar-bar
(407) 939-5277
1486 E Buena Vista Dr, The Landing, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
5. The Crew's Cup Lounge
Tucked inside Disney's Yacht Club Resort, The Crew's Cup Lounge is a serene haven that marries nautical elegance with thoughtful bourbon offerings, making it one of the best adult-friendly sipping spots at Walt Disney World. With its rich wood tones, soft lighting, and easy access (just steps from Yachtsman Steakhouse), this cozy lounge quietly whispers "grown-up retreat," with just enough resort charm to feel very much Disney. It's the perfect place to hang up your captain's hat and enjoy a strong dram after a long day in the parks.
What makes Crew's Cup one of the best places to drink bourbon at Disney? The bar team has curated a solid selection that balances approachability with sophistication. The signature bourbon flight highlights favorites like Larceny, Angel's Envy, and Woodford Reserve — a concise, approachable trio that's both familiar and subtly adventurous. Individual pours range from smooth and subtle to bold and spicy, and the cocktail menu weaves bourbon into inventive mixes without overwhelming the spirit itself. While not every pour is rare, there's enough craft and charm behind the bar to satisfy both casual sippers and bourbon inquisitors.
Food here is more than an afterthought. Think truffle fries, lobster bisque, and hearty charcuterie — all easy pairings that let bourbon shine as the main event. The Crew's Cup Lounge is less about spectacle and more about refinement. It's a quiet corner of Disney World where you can settle in, enjoy thoughtful service, and sip something crafted with intention.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/yacht-club-resort/crew-cup-lounge
(407) 939-5277
1700 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
6. Bourbon Steak Lounge
The newest F&B offering inside the refined yet approachable atmosphere of the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Bourbon Steak Lounge emerges as a beacon for bourbon lovers who crave elevated flavor alongside elegant ambiance. Opened in summer 2025, this extension of Michael Mina's acclaimed restaurant breathes new life into a refined lounge experience that's perfect for grown-up visitors seeking a sophisticated sip in a relaxed resort setting — with a touch of Disney magic, of course.
Stepping in, you're greeted with warm wood tones, contemporary lighting, and décor that gracefully balances modern sleekness with traditional steakhouse allure — no surprise, given the transition from the beloved Shula's space. But the real story unfolds at the bar. Bourbon Steak's beverage program doesn't just dabble in the spirit; it elevates it. The cocktail lineup includes the Buffalo Trace-based Friendly Face, with notes of vanilla and cacao, and a Bourbon Steak Old Fashioned that riffs on the classic with bacon-washed Russell's Reserve 6-Year Bourbon, smoked maple, and orange bitters for an undeniably inventive twist on a familiar favorite.
For those drawn to the neat pleasures of bourbon, the selection includes rare single-barrel (as opposed to small-batch) pours and fan favorites, ensuring a palate-pleasing experience from every angle. Complement your pour with the artful culinary delights and desserts — signature Maine lobster pot pie, indulgent truffle mac 'n' cheese, or warm beignets with decadent dipping sauces — each dish a perfectly matched companion to a serious bourbon moment.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/dolphin-hotel/bourbon-steak-lounge
(407) 934-1362
1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
7. The Edison
Steampunk-inspired The Edison at Disney Springs is exactly the kind of place that you come for the vibes and stay for the sips. More than a retro-industrial hangout, The Edison is the kind of bar that promises a more mature atmosphere, and then hands you a bourbon menu that backs it up with style. Imagine a space where vintage gauges, Edison bulbs, and jazz-club energy meet mixology that's neither kitschy nor casual — it's deliberate, delightful, and decidedly for bourbon lovers.
What truly elevates The Edison's bourbon bona fides is its Reserve List: Think Blanton's Gold single-barrel, Angel's Envy Cask Strength finished in port casks, Booker's, E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof, Van Winkle 12-year, and even rare flight-worthy pours like WhistlePig Boss Hog ATW for the truly adventurous palate. The offerings are generous, the pours premium, and the setting dark-lit enough to feel private.
Cocktail lovers haven't been left behind, either. The Patented Old Fashioned, built with Basil Hayden's bourbon and restrained bitters, keeps things classic yet polished. The signature sip (appropriately named The Edison) with Buffalo Trace Single Barrel bourbon, pear brandy, lemon juice, and honey cordial folds fruit and honey into a sipper that teases elegance out of every sip. The Edison earns its spot among Disney's best bourbon destinations by marrying theatrical presentation with real depth. Here, the décor and the drinks each tell a story, making every sip feel like part of an experience you won't want to race off from.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/disney-springs/edison
(407) 560-9288
1570 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
8. Wine Bar George
Despite its wine-centric reputation, Wine Bar George at Disney Springs quietly earns its place among the best bourbon-friendly haunts in Walt Disney World. Guided by Master Sommelier George Miliotes, this celebrated wine bar offers an impressive selection of more than 200 wines by the ounce, glass, or bottle — but thankfully, the spirit-forward crowd isn't left wanting.
While the spirits menu leans heavily toward wine, the bourbon — and indeed, whiskey — selection is carefully curated and surprisingly generous. We're talking standouts like Woodford Reserve, Four Roses Small Batch, Michter's Bourbon, and rarer pours like Little Book The Infinite 24-Release or Willet Rare Release, each served by the ounce so you can sample without over-committing. The pricing may lean premium, but every pour feels intentional and unfussy.
Even though bourbon doesn't headline the cocktail menu, there are clever nods to the spirit. Classics like the frozen old fashioned, made with George Dickel 8-Year Tennessee Whiskey, get a playful twist that's perfect for cooling off after a day in the parks. The ambiance seals the deal: think relaxed elegance with vine-wrapped barstools, a warm, dimly lit atmosphere, and a menu of small plates meant to match anything you might sip. So why does Wine Bar George deserve to be in your bourbon radar? It's the perfect place for those who savor complexity and conversation, where every pour ignites a moment. Whether you're deep-diving into grape varietals or lingering over a bourbon-inflected cocktail, this is Disney's grown-up toast to good taste.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/disney-springs/wine-bar-george
(407) 490-1800
1610 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
9. River Roost
River Roost Lounge is a charming refuge where bourbon drinkers can still find their moment of grown-up delight amid the Southern flair of Disney's Port Orleans Resort — Riverside. With bayou-inspired décor and live piano performances that lift the mood into a jazzy, easy evening, it's as much about the ambiance as it is about what's in your glass.
Now, let's talk bourbon, because River Roost doesn't just include it; it honors it. The menu offers a finely curated bourbon flight — a mix of three contrasting styles served in tasting-size pours — that provides a budget-friendly way to explore depth and complexity without overcommitment. Individual bourbon selections are also thoughtfully highlighted, with classic pours like Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight, Larceny Kentucky Straight, Maker's Mark, and the exclusive Knob Creek Disney Select Single Barrel — only available on Disney property.
But River Roost doesn't stop there. Its cocktail lineup includes innovative bourbon-forward concoctions that nod to its Southern roots. The Smoked Turkey, for instance, blends Wild Turkey 101 and Red Stag Black Cherry Bourbon with lemonade, hickory-smoke notes, and grenadine. Meanwhile, the Boulevardier puts Buffalo Trace at the forefront alongside Campari and sweet vermouth — a sophisticated cocktail dressed in bourbon's best blazer. Toss in hearty, Creole-tinged bites, and you've got a location that balances down-home comfort with bourbon finesse. In short, River Roost is one of Disney's best-kept bourbon stops, that's intentionally curated for those who appreciate the spirit — and a little Southern hospitality — to the last sip.
disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/port-orleans-resort-riverside/river-roost
(407) 939-5277
1251 Riverside Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Methodology
When I set out to curate a list of the best places to drink bourbon at Walt Disney World, I leaned on two things: My frequent trips as a self-proclaimed Disney adult and my background as a food and spirits writer who's happiest with a well-themed cocktail bar menu in hand. This isn't a list of every spot where you can order bourbon — Disney has plenty of resort lounges and park bars that carry the basics. Instead, I narrowed it to places where bourbon is more than an afterthought.
I paid attention to the selection first. Locations had to feature either a strong lineup of bourbon bottles, an exclusive Disney barrel pick, a curated flight, or at least one cocktail that treated bourbon with creativity and care. Then came atmosphere — because, let's face it, half the fun of drinking bourbon at Disney is the setting. From steampunk spectacle to riverside piano lounges, I sought out spots where the storytelling and the sipping go hand in hand.
Accessibility mattered, too. Some lounges are tucked inside deluxe resorts, others are right in the middle of Disney Springs, and one or two sit inside the parks themselves. I wanted to showcase a mix so that whether you're ending a day with fireworks or sneaking away while the kids are napping, you'll find a bourbon-worthy option. Ultimately, this list reflects the way I drink at Disney: curious, a little picky, and always looking for the perfect balance of place, pour, and personality.