The Citrus Fruit You Never Thought To Pair With Chocolate (But It Works So Well)

Chocolate and citrus are a match made in heaven — from the iconic British chocolate orange, to a surprising (yet undeniably delicious) addition to duck à l'orange. But while oranges and lemons tend to take the spotlight when it comes to pairing these two titanic dessert flavors, they are far from the only citrusy pairings you can use. Take the grapefruit, for example. Unique among citrus fruits because it brings not only that typical tanginess but also a distinctly bitter finish, from its rind and pith. This can make it tricker to pair with chocolate, which can also run a little bitter! To find out more about how you might go about balancing these flavors, we spoke to Nicole Patel, founder of the award-winning Delysia Chocolatier (@delysia_choc on Instagram).

"For the chocolatier, grapefruit offers both exhilaration and a delicate challenge to master," she told us. "Its bitterness demands balance, its acidity insists on precision, and when mastered, it rewards with a complexity that lingers far beyond the first bite." It's an interesting pairing because it can highlight the extremes of chocolate's inherent flavor profile: "It stretches chocolate in opposite directions — toward brightness and toward depth — depending on whether you emphasize its zest or its juice," said Patel. "Unlike sweeter citrus, grapefruit doesn't blend in — it interrupts. And sometimes, in chocolate work, that interruption is exactly what makes a bite unforgettable," she added. The key is balance: Controlling the levels of bitterness, sharpness, the richness of the chocolate and the zesty, herbal notes of the grapefruit can result in a truly unforgettable dish.