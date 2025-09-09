Does Salting The Water Make A Difference When Steaming Vegetables?

Though steamed vegetables aren't the best use for salt's multifaceted talents, its flavor-boosting potential works its magic if you choose to boil your veggies. As Stephanie Loaiza tells us, "When boiling vegetables, the salt is absorbed into [them] because they are being cooked directly in the salted water." Because the salt is actually absorbed into the vegetables, unlike in the case of steamed veggies, you're in for a more flavorful experience than if you had boiled them in unsalted water. According to Loaiza, "The best rule of thumb for salt to make an impact on flavor and texture: if you're boiling veggies, add the salt to the water, and if you're steaming veggies, add the salt after."

Keep in mind that not all salt is created equally. You may have heard of conventional table salt, sea salt, kosher salt, and even Himalayan pink salt, prized for its eye-catching hue and pleasant flavor. The diversity in the "saltiverse" is incredible, and each type has its place in the culinary world. That said, Kosher salt appears to be the salt of choice for salting water, be it for boiling vegetables or cooking pasta. The larger, coarser grains are easier to handle, so you can control the amount you add. While Himalayan pink salt also checks those boxes, Kosher salt is usually less expensive. The general recommendation for boiling veggies is about 1 teaspoon of salt per 3 cups of cooking water. A quick blanch for two to three minutes followed by a cold plunge in an ice bath ought to do the trick for cooked veggies with the optimum bite and touch of flavor.