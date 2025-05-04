5 Affordable Himalayan Salts You Can Find Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although among the most commonplace ingredients, salt nevertheless warrants some extra attention. Perhaps you season as you go with a common variety and don't think much of it, but it's worth investigating new types. An especially vibrant option is Himalayan salt, which originates from a mountainous part of Pakistan. Typically, the mineral comes specifically from the famous Khewra Salt Mine, a site of salt harvesting for at least a millennia (similar salt production occurs in places such as Australia, India, and Peru). The Himalayan variety is the most well-known, hence why other sources may also be released under the label. Regardless of the origin, Himalayan salt is known for its pleasant flavor, texture, and pink color.

Due to its mineral-rich qualities, many believe Himalayan salt is good for you, although there's not much research to back the precise benefits; view the mineral as an opportunity to enhance dishes with a new consistency and color instead of an opportunity for more nutrients. Whether you decide to buy small or large crystals, branch out into a different color than pink, or even buy an entire salt block, good value Himalayan salt is easy to find online — take a look at these seasoning spins that don't hurt your wallet.