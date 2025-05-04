5 Affordable Himalayan Salts You Can Find Online
Although among the most commonplace ingredients, salt nevertheless warrants some extra attention. Perhaps you season as you go with a common variety and don't think much of it, but it's worth investigating new types. An especially vibrant option is Himalayan salt, which originates from a mountainous part of Pakistan. Typically, the mineral comes specifically from the famous Khewra Salt Mine, a site of salt harvesting for at least a millennia (similar salt production occurs in places such as Australia, India, and Peru). The Himalayan variety is the most well-known, hence why other sources may also be released under the label. Regardless of the origin, Himalayan salt is known for its pleasant flavor, texture, and pink color.
Due to its mineral-rich qualities, many believe Himalayan salt is good for you, although there's not much research to back the precise benefits; view the mineral as an opportunity to enhance dishes with a new consistency and color instead of an opportunity for more nutrients. Whether you decide to buy small or large crystals, branch out into a different color than pink, or even buy an entire salt block, good value Himalayan salt is easy to find online — take a look at these seasoning spins that don't hurt your wallet.
Large Himalayan salt crystals make for a striking appearance
The classic version of Himalayan salt is known for its coarser consistency that comes with a nice crunch. As a result, it imbues dishes with a delightful textural component in addition to flavor. It's a quality that makes many a fan of Himalayan salt, hence why a larger grain is a worthwhile purchase.
For a large-grain option, look no further than Soeos Himalayan salt, which comes with big and beautiful pink crystals in a package of over 2 pounds. Each granule is slightly uneven and variously colored, increasing the intrigue. Garnished onto foods after cooking is completed lends an eye-catching shimmer, plus you can always fill a grinder to pick your own size. You can also use the crystals for decorative purposes, aesthetically filling up the bottom of a vase. This mineral-rich Himalayan salt is even a good fit for baths, body scrubs, and applications such as removing stuck-on food from cast iron pans.
Use an extra-fine Himalayan salt for everyday cooking
Admittedly, extra-large salt crystals season less uniformly, don't dissolve as easily in liquid, and a big bite can result in a saltier flavor. Although Himalayan salt is known for its mineral shape, it's also sold in a finer consistency.
A container of Good Tierra Himalayan pink salt offers up such a texture without losing any of its characteristic pink color, plus it's sold in a multi-pound package that makes it an easy kitchen stock-up. Use it freely atop salads and vegetables since it doesn't feel quite as gritty when biting down. You can easily fill shakers or the best salt cellars with this mineral, too.
White Himalayan salt offers a more typical character
Undoubtedly, the bright pink hue of Himalayan salt is a unique selling point. Yet for some cooks, the characteristic might draw too much attention. Salt typically plays a camouflaged role, after all.
It's handy to know, then, that Himalayan salt also comes in a white variety offering a similar appearance to sea salt, such as Pride of India Himalayan white salt (with this producer, the characteristic chunky texture remains for those who want a coarse salt alternative). Also full of the celebrated mineral content, this variety simply doesn't have the iron oxide that lends the pink color. As a result, the flavor is a tad less pronounced, but the salt still seasons with ease. The minimal processing and milder taste might just make this salt type your new go-to.
Black Himalayan salt delivers bold flavors
Conversely, perhaps you're looking for an even bolder seasoning. If so, turn to the wonders of Himalayan black salt. Also called kala namak, this version of the mineral hails from the same mountainous region but is more closely associated with Indian cuisine.
In addition to offering an even more striking color, this salt packs in a different composition: Still mineral rich, it's especially dense with sulfuric compounds that lend it a peculiar aroma reminiscent of eggs. Especially pungent when raw, cooking softens its palate to reveal complex, savory, lightly smoky notes instead. Himalayan black salt's uniquely bold flavors aren't fit for every application, but they add a deep aromatic twist with only a sprinkle, making it especially common in vegetarian dishes. Buy a jar of The Spice Lab kala namak black salt and experiment with the mineral for yourself.
Buy a Himalayan salt block for cooking and serving
If you're really trying to turn heads with Himalayan salt, then buy a large block. This large, chiseled piece of salt functions as a cooking and serving surface and even fits as a piece of home décor. Simply heat it in the oven or on a gas stove, then sizzle meats and vegetables on top — a technique reminiscent of Korean barbecue. Alternatively, it's possible to chill the salt piece and serve foods such as seafood, charcuterie, or fruits and vegetables. The block imparts the salty, mineral character that Himalayan salt is known for to moist foods, but rest assured it doesn't overwhelm in taste.
For a foray into such a fun food spectacle, go for the UMAID Himalayan salt block. This model comes with convenient dimensions of around 1 foot long and a bit over 1 inch thick. A nice metal serving platter is included, enabling easy block reuse. With a bit of brushing — and some lemon juice targeting adhered bits – this Himalayan block is safe to use repeatedly since the mineral composition doesn't harbor bacterial growth. So invest in such a showstopping piece of salt; it's definitely worth the pizzazz for frequent hosts.