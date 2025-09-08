Kids Today Would Love This 1970s TV Dinner Sensation

Who doesn't love a themed meal? Whether it's inspired by culture, a classic film, or a bygone decade, a menu built around a theme is a great way to make dinnertime more memorable. And it doesn't have to be elaborate or pricey, either. Libby's, the brand behind your favorite canned veggies, perfectly captured the appeal of a themed meal — along with the need for something quick and easy — when it launched Libbyland Adventure Dinners in the early 1970s. Out of all the vintage TV dinners we wish we could try, Libby's probably takes the cake in terms of taking a kid-friendly approach to a product.

Each Libbyland Adventure Meal contained two entrees, two sides, and a chocolate pudding dessert. The box also included a "Milk Magic" powder you could use to make flavored milk. The four themes offered were Sundown Supper, Safari Supper, Sea Diver's Dinner, and Pirate Picnic. Some of the themes seemed a little more relevant than others. The Sea Diver's Dinner had fish sticks, while the Pirate Picnic came with a hot dog and sloppy Joe. Honestly, it seems the food may have left something to be desired, with comments comparing the taste to that of sewage. However, the idea was solid, and the marketing even more so.