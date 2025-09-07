The Cheesecake Factory-Owned Restaurant That Sneaks Some Of The Same Items Onto Its Upscale Menu

The Cheesecake Factory might not sound like a fancy place, but to everyone's surprise, it actually makes almost everything from scratch, in house. And it's not the only restaurant that offers some of those iconic dishes. The Cheesecake Factory also owns Grand Lux Cafe, an upscale version of the more casual chain but with far fewer locations — and you'll even find a few Cheesecake Factory items on the Grand Lux menu.

Grand Lux was first introduced back in 1999 when Las Vegas' Venetian Resort was opening its doors. And since that first location opened, the brand has expanded — though some restaurants have closed through the years. Today, Grand Lux Cafe operates seven locations in five states: Florida, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, and Texas. With a menu boasting around 175 options (though it's not as large as Cheesecake Factory's menu), it's no surprise that Grand Lux took inspiration from some successful Cheesecake Factory dishes.