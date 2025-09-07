The Cheesecake Factory-Owned Restaurant That Sneaks Some Of The Same Items Onto Its Upscale Menu
The Cheesecake Factory might not sound like a fancy place, but to everyone's surprise, it actually makes almost everything from scratch, in house. And it's not the only restaurant that offers some of those iconic dishes. The Cheesecake Factory also owns Grand Lux Cafe, an upscale version of the more casual chain but with far fewer locations — and you'll even find a few Cheesecake Factory items on the Grand Lux menu.
Grand Lux was first introduced back in 1999 when Las Vegas' Venetian Resort was opening its doors. And since that first location opened, the brand has expanded — though some restaurants have closed through the years. Today, Grand Lux Cafe operates seven locations in five states: Florida, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, and Texas. With a menu boasting around 175 options (though it's not as large as Cheesecake Factory's menu), it's no surprise that Grand Lux took inspiration from some successful Cheesecake Factory dishes.
Grand Lux Cafe's menu has similarities to The Cheesecake Factory
Grand Lux has a few staple dishes that match Cheesecake Factory's offerings; both restaurants serve pastas like fettuccine Alfredo and pasta carbonara. The chicken Parm sandwich is also available on both menus, as are the fish and chips and grilled branzino.
Plus, there are a number of a similar dishes between the two menus, though certain ingredients are added or subtracted to make them differ slightly. Grand Lux Cafe offers a dish made with pasta, sausage, and mushrooms in a brown butter sauce, while Cheesecake Factory has a similar version made with pasta, sausage, and mushrooms in a Parmesan cream sauce; it happens to be one of the chain's best pasta dishes. You can expect to pay more for similar dishes at Grand Lux Cafe. Its appetizers, for example, float somewhere between $16 and $19, while the Cheesecake Factory appetizers are mostly between $10 and $15.