The Chain That Quietly Became America's Most Profitable Restaurant

Din Tai Fung is a lesser-known restaurant chain compared to others that is making an impact in the United States. As of late, the brand has become the most profitable chain in the country, pulling an industry-leading $27.4 million in average sales per U.S. location annually. This figure nearly doubles the second-place contender Mastro's, which has an average unit volume of 14.52 million.

This Taiwanese dumpling and soup brand has just 16 operating locations. Compared to competitors like The Cheesecake Factory, which has 215 locations, it's safe to say Din Tai Fung is in a league of its own. The chain has turned into an industry leader for its grand dining experience and one of its best dumplings, the chicken xiao long bao, which guests can watch chefs make while they dine. This beloved dish is what helped the restaurant chain break through on social media.

Each Din Tai Fung location emphasizes uniform taste and presentation while ensuring a good customer experience. Regardless of which city you're in, the dumplings feel fresh and handmade. If you're eager to try America's most profitable restaurant, know how to eat soup dumplings like a pro before you go.