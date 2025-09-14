The Pros And Cons Of Buying An Oven At Costco

Costco buys in bulk, so it is typically buying higher quantities of fewer items across all of its departments. From its fish selection to its freezers, you usually won't find as wide of a variety of products at Costco than you will in other competing stores. Take The Home Depot, for example, which currently has over 1000 ranges to choose from in its online catalogue. Lowe's, comparatively, has even more with over 1700 options. Costco, on the other hand, has a measly assortment of around 85 at the time of writing.

The lack of variety could be seen as a major downgrade for those who might need some extra help with picking out a stove, or people who just like having more options. If you're looking for a particular type of oven, there's also not a great chance that you'll find it at Costco.

Though there are far fewer options at Costco, the wholesale store has a nice balance of various types of stoves, almost perfectly split down the middle with about 40 gas options and 40 electric options. A number of the store's stoves are also labeled "dual fuel," meaning they are powered by some sort of combination of both electric and gas. Also available is a small selection of professional ranges — some with two-door ovens — made for restaurants or chefs.