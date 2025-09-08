Why You Shouldn't Skimp On The Butter When Making Homemade Chex Mix
A snack mix is a party essential. It's an easy, budget-friendly way to give your guests something to munch on while waiting for the main course. It could also help them feel more at ease, as foods high in salt, sugar, or fat have been proven to improve moods. Snack mixes are also incredibly easy and affordable to make at home, and you can create just about any combination to suit your palate.
To craft a snack mix, start off with a box of Chex breakfast cereal, then throw in some different add-ins like pretzels, nuts, crackers, and more. You can always add more unique ingredients to your snack mix, too, like Sichuan peppercorn cashews or black garlic chips. Whatever you add, just be sure to avoid a fatal error: Don't skimp on the butter.
No matter what you choose to mix into this classic snack, you'll still need that butter to pull it all together, as it gives those added seasonings something to stick to. Butter can be a four-letter word in some circles thanks to its high fat content. It's an ingredient that some cooks try to go light on to make their food a bit healthier. Still, without butter (or enough of it), your snack mix will be lackluster, missing a rich flavor or binding element that helps pull the whole thing together.
Making homemade Chex Mix is almost as easy as eating it
For a homemade Chex Mix that won't fail, you want to add about one stick of butter for every 10 cups of dry ingredients, like your cereal, crackers, and nuts. This gives you plenty of liquid to thoroughly coat the snack. While the mix bakes, the butter will add a golden hue and extra-crispy crunch to the final product. Simply put, butter is key to any snack mix, whether you are making a basic combination for a party with friends, or crafting a seasonal Puppy Chow bowl with a holiday theme.
If you are trying to cut back on butter, you can always opt for a vegan alternative instead. While it won't taste quite the same as regular butter (vegan butter is made from plants rather than dairy, after all), it will still be delicious and packed with flavor.
Whether you use regular butter or the vegan option, you'll want to make sure it is thoroughly melted before mixing it with your ingredients. Additionally, if you're adding soft ingredients like chocolate chips, butterscotch, or marshmallows, save those until after the crunchy bits are baked, or you'll wind up with a melted mess. Finally, if you've got leftovers, don't worry — as long as you store the mix in an airtight container, this buttery snack won't lose its wonderful flavor or addictive crunch.