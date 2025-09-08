Why You Shouldn't Skimp On The Butter When Making Homemade Chex Mix

A snack mix is a party essential. It's an easy, budget-friendly way to give your guests something to munch on while waiting for the main course. It could also help them feel more at ease, as foods high in salt, sugar, or fat have been proven to improve moods. Snack mixes are also incredibly easy and affordable to make at home, and you can create just about any combination to suit your palate.

To craft a snack mix, start off with a box of Chex breakfast cereal, then throw in some different add-ins like pretzels, nuts, crackers, and more. You can always add more unique ingredients to your snack mix, too, like Sichuan peppercorn cashews or black garlic chips. Whatever you add, just be sure to avoid a fatal error: Don't skimp on the butter.

No matter what you choose to mix into this classic snack, you'll still need that butter to pull it all together, as it gives those added seasonings something to stick to. Butter can be a four-letter word in some circles thanks to its high fat content. It's an ingredient that some cooks try to go light on to make their food a bit healthier. Still, without butter (or enough of it), your snack mix will be lackluster, missing a rich flavor or binding element that helps pull the whole thing together.