Leftover Crab Rangoon Is Your Gateway To The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Whether your go-to Chinese takeout order is beef lo mein or General Tso's chicken, there's one appetizer we can all agree must be inside that smiley face-adorned bag — crab rangoon. These deliciously deep-fried pockets of creamy goodness are almost more important than the main dishes themselves, with the fried wonton perfectly complementing the cheesy filling studded with little bits of crab meat and diced green chives. Yet, it almost always seems like leftovers are an inevitability, likely due to Chinese takeout's notoriously generous portion sizes.

While reheating crab rangoon is an option, they're likely never going to taste as good reheated as fresh. The wonton almost always turns out leathery, with uneven heating of the filling. Even air fryers, which are capable of perfectly cooking a whole fish, may be unable to restore cold crab rangoon's flavor. Fortunately, there's a clever way to repurpose them that combines two of America's beloved comfort foods into one — crab rangoon grilled cheese.

This may sound like a wild combination, but considering we've been doing things like stuffing grilled cheese with spicy and delicious jalapeño poppers, it's not that far a leap to jam other classic deep fried fare into this childhood favorite. It's also easy to make — just slice open your leftover crab rangoon and scoop the filling into a bowl. After whipping it together, spread it evenly onto a piece of tart sourdough or nutty multigrain, top with a second slice of bread, and grill until everything is golden, gooey, and delicious.