The Absolute Worst Drink You Could Ever Mix With Tequila

As versatile as tequila is — equally at home in soda water, a vibrant bloody Mary, or the perfect margarita — it has its stranger bedfellows, too. This is not to say that you should abandon your unorthodox signature mix, but, as vast and varied as all the world's many booze combinations are, it can help to keep some rudimentary guidelines in mind.

To find out what you should avoid mixing with tequila, Chowhound tapped Chris Furtado – the area manager of the San Diego-based Infinum Spirits. He shared a tipple tip that could save any imbiber of this spirt from disaster. "From a physiological perspective, I would say stay away from mixing energy drinks with any spirit, " Furtado said. "I'm not a doctor, but combining a depressant (alcohol) with a stimulant (energy drink) is not a good thing for your body."

While combining energy drinks with tequila can be dangerous, it's also not usually a great flavor combination. Plenty of energy drinks skew a bit medicinal and could obscure a liquor's expected flavors with chemical qualities. Still, even if it's not for us, Furtado said anything could go with tequila based on taste alone. "From a flavor perspective, I would say try what you like; you never know what you will find," he said.