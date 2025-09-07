This Fast Food Chain Makes The Best Chocolate Milkshake
When you're craving chocolate, there's something irresistible about the idea of sipping a creamy milkshake. You just need to find the best one that suits your preferences — one that's full of rich chocolate flavor, the right consistency, and then perhaps even includes a special topping. There are numerous choices available at fast food chains, but if you want the best, we did the taste-testing for you and ranked chocolate milkshakes at 14 different fast food chains. Our top choice for best chocolate milkshake is made by Smashburger.
The Smashburger restaurant chain is known for using a signature technique to "smash" ground Angus beef into a patty on a hot grill, creating a seared, crispy crust on the beef. The quality of these gourmet burgers goes hand-in-hand with the incredible taste of their hand-spun shakes. If there's a Smashburger location near you, the chocolate shake is definitely worth ordering. We ranked every milkshake by considering numerous traits like flavor, chocolate quality, thickness, and value; the Smashburger shake ticked all of our boxes.
How to get the best chocolate flavor in a milkshake
You might be asking, what makes the Smashburger chocolate shake the best of the best? Of course, the ice cream used is important. One thing you need in order to beat out the competition is the best ice cream for your milkshake. Though the Smashburger shake was a little pricier than most, the quality of the chocolate — with its Häagen-Dazs ice cream base — was exceptional. The milkshake was prepared with care, so it was smooth and creamy, had no lumps, and its perfect thickness made it taste authentically delicious. For the finishing touch, Smashburger's chocolate milkshake was served with an overflowing dollop of yummy whipped cream.
You might be wondering if there's another way to get a quality chocolate milkshake if you aren't near a Smashburger restaurant. Midwestern milkshake lovers can visit Culver's, which placed pretty high on our taste test, and use this Culver's order hack for an extra-chocolatey milkshake. Substituting the base vanilla custard with chocolate custard will provide you with the flavor explosion you crave.