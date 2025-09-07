When you're craving chocolate, there's something irresistible about the idea of sipping a creamy milkshake. You just need to find the best one that suits your preferences — one that's full of rich chocolate flavor, the right consistency, and then perhaps even includes a special topping. There are numerous choices available at fast food chains, but if you want the best, we did the taste-testing for you and ranked chocolate milkshakes at 14 different fast food chains. Our top choice for best chocolate milkshake is made by Smashburger.

The Smashburger restaurant chain is known for using a signature technique to "smash" ground Angus beef into a patty on a hot grill, creating a seared, crispy crust on the beef. The quality of these gourmet burgers goes hand-in-hand with the incredible taste of their hand-spun shakes. If there's a Smashburger location near you, the chocolate shake is definitely worth ordering. We ranked every milkshake by considering numerous traits like flavor, chocolate quality, thickness, and value; the Smashburger shake ticked all of our boxes.