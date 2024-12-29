Are McDonald's Breakfast Biscuits Frozen? Here's What We Know
McDonald's biscuits are a staple for breakfasts on-the-go. For years, people have been trying to recreate the fast food giant's biscuit recipe or find a taste-alike alternative at their local grocery store, and the question remains: Are McDonald's biscuits made fresh each morning or do they come to the stores precooked and frozen? From what we've been able to discern, the answer is likely both.
As is stated on the McDonald's website, there are plenty of foods that are made, preformed, and flash-frozen before they're shipped to different stores. The idea is to maintain consistency, as customers across the country want their food to taste and look the same. We know that the folded eggs on our McMuffins are cooked and flash frozen, as are the ground beef patties. But, according to employee accounts on social media, whether McDonald's biscuits are precooked and flash frozen or made fresh in house depends on the location.
McDonald's biscuits are made fresh, some are frozen
Neither McDonald's website nor any press releases have stated whether the biscuits are made fresh or if they're frozen. People attempting to replicate the McDonald's biscuit on Reddit have discovered from employees that Pillsbury Frozen Baked Biscuits are almost identical. On the other hand, Stephen Patula, a McDonald's franchisee on TikTok, shared a video where he was making biscuits from scratch at his stores in Ohio.
McDonald's franchisees are allowed some, albeit minimal, leeway to alter their menu according to regional preferences. Take the from-scratch biscuits and gravy available at some locations in the South as an example. Because of these regional differences and franchisee-owned shops, it makes sense that some locations will serve freshly made biscuits while others opt for frozen. The only way you can know if the biscuits at your local McDonald's are made fresh on-site is to ask.