Are McDonald's Breakfast Biscuits Frozen? Here's What We Know

McDonald's biscuits are a staple for breakfasts on-the-go. For years, people have been trying to recreate the fast food giant's biscuit recipe or find a taste-alike alternative at their local grocery store, and the question remains: Are McDonald's biscuits made fresh each morning or do they come to the stores precooked and frozen? From what we've been able to discern, the answer is likely both.

As is stated on the McDonald's website, there are plenty of foods that are made, preformed, and flash-frozen before they're shipped to different stores. The idea is to maintain consistency, as customers across the country want their food to taste and look the same. We know that the folded eggs on our McMuffins are cooked and flash frozen, as are the ground beef patties. But, according to employee accounts on social media, whether McDonald's biscuits are precooked and flash frozen or made fresh in house depends on the location.