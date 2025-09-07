The Important Tricks To Keep Store-Bought Basil Plants Alive

Steele says basil benefits from regular pruning because it will encourage new growth and give you a hardier plant. She advises that you regularly pluck off the largest leaves, but never more than ⅓ of any one limb or ⅓ of the entire plant. "You can add fertilizer," she says, "but basil doesn't really require a ton of nutrients, so I generally skip that."

As far as moving your basil to the outdoor garden, Steele says, "Basil can be planted outdoors, but out of all the herbs, it's one of the most susceptible to the cold, and it doesn't like temperatures below around 50 degrees [Fahrenheit]." She says when temperatures drop to around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the leaves will turn black and the plant will eventually die. She continues, "I like to keep the basil in the pot instead of planting it in the ground and be ready to move it inside if the temperatures drop."

To properly store your cut basil, she recommends trimming the stem ends and putting the sprigs in a glass of water on the windowsill. She says, "For longer storage, cover it loosely with a plastic bag and tuck it on the counter out of the direct sun. It should last a week or two." She says it's best to not store basil in the refrigerator because it's too cold. "But you can pull off the leaves and freeze them in olive oil in ice cube trays to use later in pesto, soups, or pasta dishes."