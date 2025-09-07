The Important Tricks To Keep Store-Bought Basil Plants Alive
Whether you're a seasoned expert in the kitchen or just a tinkerer that likes to dip their toes into a new recipe here and there, basil is a frequent essential ingredient. If you're a huge basil aficionado, Chowhound's guide to cooking with basil can be a great help. And when you find you're constantly using basil, you can save money by turning one basil plant into a never-ending supply — in fact, fresh growing basil even helps ward off kitchen flies. And for some help on how to keep your store-bought basil plants alive, we reached out to an expert on the subject for a Chowhound exclusive. Lisa Steele is a gardener, fifth generation chicken keeper, the host of American Public Television/CreateTV's Welcome to My Farm, and the author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook: Over 100 Fabulous Recipes to Use Eggs in Unexpected Ways.
Steele says, with proper care, a basil plant can survive for quite a long time, so you always have fresh basil on hand. "Basil likes warmth and lots of sun," she says, "so a south-facing windowsill is best." She says basil likes to be watered regularly, but can easily die of root rot when watered too much or incorrectly. She says watering from the top isn't ideal, saying, "I find that watering from the bottom, i.e. filling the base of the pot with water, works better. Keep the base filled with water for the best longevity." With this technique, the roots will suck up water as they need and the whole pot won't be completely inundated.
More expert tips and tricks on growing basil indoors or in the garden
Steele says basil benefits from regular pruning because it will encourage new growth and give you a hardier plant. She advises that you regularly pluck off the largest leaves, but never more than ⅓ of any one limb or ⅓ of the entire plant. "You can add fertilizer," she says, "but basil doesn't really require a ton of nutrients, so I generally skip that."
As far as moving your basil to the outdoor garden, Steele says, "Basil can be planted outdoors, but out of all the herbs, it's one of the most susceptible to the cold, and it doesn't like temperatures below around 50 degrees [Fahrenheit]." She says when temperatures drop to around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the leaves will turn black and the plant will eventually die. She continues, "I like to keep the basil in the pot instead of planting it in the ground and be ready to move it inside if the temperatures drop."
To properly store your cut basil, she recommends trimming the stem ends and putting the sprigs in a glass of water on the windowsill. She says, "For longer storage, cover it loosely with a plastic bag and tuck it on the counter out of the direct sun. It should last a week or two." She says it's best to not store basil in the refrigerator because it's too cold. "But you can pull off the leaves and freeze them in olive oil in ice cube trays to use later in pesto, soups, or pasta dishes."