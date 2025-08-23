The Dollar Tree Candy That's Whole Foods Quality
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Dollar Tree and Whole Foods Market are opposites in the supermarket landscape. Both sell grocery items, household goods, and beauty products, but one is focused on value and the other on quality. At Dollar Tree, you'll find more non-perishable, conventional products with a price tag that's usually under $2. Whole Foods is a favorite for people who want high-quality and don't mind that some items can be overpriced, happily paying the bill for a huge produce section and all-natural selection. But there is a candy that's on the shelves of Dollar Tree that really should be at Whole Foods Market: Wiley Wallaby licorice.
Wiley Wallaby's licorice doesn't have any high fructose corn syrup, is free from fat and dairy, and is made with sustainable palm oil. It's lower in sugar than other brands — a total departure from Twizzlers (those aren't actually licorice, by the way). Wiley Wallaby's licorice is vegan and kosher, too, and the company makes gluten-free licorice with only 1 gram of sugar per serving. Flavors are made with fruit juices, and there's a wide variety of them, like a classic black licorice flavor, Classic Red, Cinnamon, Huckleberry, and Watermelon.
Where to find Wiley Wallaby's licorice at Dollar Tree
You'll likely find 4-ounce packages of Wiley Wallaby licorice at Dollar Tree, snack-sized packages that are brightly colored and stocked in the candy section. Online, Dollar Tree advertises a wide selection of flavors from black licorice to lemonade flavored, cinnamon, and fruity flavors like apple and blueberry pomegranate. If you're lucky, you might find a 10-ounce bag of one of the flavors at Dollar Tree, but it's not guaranteed. Keep an eye out for low-sugar, gluten-free options, but the chances of finding those at Dollar Tree are also lower because they represent a small slice of Wiley Wallaby's inventory.
At Dollar Tree, you'll pay $1.25 per 4-ounce bag of Wiley Wallaby licorice and $3.50 for a 10-ounce bag, a price that respectively equals, 31 cents per ounce and 35 cents an ounce for high-quality licorice. Online, you'll pay 81 cents an ounce for a 10-ounce bag of Cinnamon Wiley Wallaby licorice and 62 cents an ounce for 4-ounce bags of Lemonade Wiley Wallaby Licorice. Whole Foods already carries 7-ounce bags of Darrell Lea brand licorice around 50 cents an ounce, and the only other brand available on the market's website is being discontinued — creating a perfect opportunity for Wiley Wallaby licorice to enter the Whole Foods scene as well as staying at Dollar Tree.