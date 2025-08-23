The Dollar Tree Candy That's Whole Foods Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Dollar Tree and Whole Foods Market are opposites in the supermarket landscape. Both sell grocery items, household goods, and beauty products, but one is focused on value and the other on quality. At Dollar Tree, you'll find more non-perishable, conventional products with a price tag that's usually under $2. Whole Foods is a favorite for people who want high-quality and don't mind that some items can be overpriced, happily paying the bill for a huge produce section and all-natural selection. But there is a candy that's on the shelves of Dollar Tree that really should be at Whole Foods Market: Wiley Wallaby licorice.

Wiley Wallaby's licorice doesn't have any high fructose corn syrup, is free from fat and dairy, and is made with sustainable palm oil. It's lower in sugar than other brands — a total departure from Twizzlers (those aren't actually licorice, by the way). Wiley Wallaby's licorice is vegan and kosher, too, and the company makes gluten-free licorice with only 1 gram of sugar per serving. Flavors are made with fruit juices, and there's a wide variety of them, like a classic black licorice flavor, Classic Red, Cinnamon, Huckleberry, and Watermelon.