The Dollar Tree Grocery Shopping Mistake Everyone Makes
It's all too common to just assume that everything at Dollar Tree costs, well, $1. That's actually not the case anymore, with prices now starting at $1.25. Even more surprising, shoppers may not realize you don't have to pay full price at Dollar Tree, even if it already seems cheap, because the store accepts coupons (with some terms and conditions attached).
Dollar Tree has been selling items that cost over $1 since 2021. Now there are a number of fancy foods you can buy at Dollar Tree because the store has expanded its offerings to include products such as Oreo, Crest, and Energizer. It makes you wonder just how name-brand snacks are so inexpensive at the Dollar Store. It's possibly why you're more likely to see items listed for $3, $5, and sometimes even as high as $20 at the chain. That's why it may be worth your time to use coupons at the store.
Dollar Tree usually offers in-store coupons via a store flyer, but, in most cases, the store also honors outside manufacturer coupons. That doesn't mean just any coupon though; manufacturer coupons are their own thing. They're offered by the company of the product and can usually be used at any store selling it. This is a great perk considering some stores, such as Costco, don't accept manufacturer coupons.
Dollar Tree's coupon policies
Before you go into a Dollar Tree with a stack of coupons expecting money off everything, it's a good idea to get familiar with the store's rules and regulations (there are a lot). As mentioned, Dollar Tree accepts manufacturer coupons only. That means it doesn't accept product coupons that are specific to other retailers, such as Walmart or Target. The store also doesn't accept photocopies of coupons or expired coupons. Additionally, only one coupon may be used per product purchased. It's also store policy to only accept up to four of the same manufacturer coupons per shopper per day. Dollar Tree accepts coupons for over $1 on multiple items only if the coupon amount does not exceed the combined retail price of the product.
Internet coupons are subject to some additional rules. Only two of this type of manufacturer coupon is allowed to be used in a day. Internet coupons have to have a valid expiration date and not be a copy (each coupon has to have its own serial number). Dollar Tree also doesn't accept coupons for anything free that doesn't also require a purchase. Finally, Dollar Tree states that it has the right to accept, but also limit or refuse, any coupon it choses. Come prepared!