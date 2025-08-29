The Dollar Tree Grocery Shopping Mistake Everyone Makes

It's all too common to just assume that everything at Dollar Tree costs, well, $1. That's actually not the case anymore, with prices now starting at $1.25. Even more surprising, shoppers may not realize you don't have to pay full price at Dollar Tree, even if it already seems cheap, because the store accepts coupons (with some terms and conditions attached).

Dollar Tree has been selling items that cost over $1 since 2021. Now there are a number of fancy foods you can buy at Dollar Tree because the store has expanded its offerings to include products such as Oreo, Crest, and Energizer. It makes you wonder just how name-brand snacks are so inexpensive at the Dollar Store. It's possibly why you're more likely to see items listed for $3, $5, and sometimes even as high as $20 at the chain. That's why it may be worth your time to use coupons at the store.

Dollar Tree usually offers in-store coupons via a store flyer, but, in most cases, the store also honors outside manufacturer coupons. That doesn't mean just any coupon though; manufacturer coupons are their own thing. They're offered by the company of the product and can usually be used at any store selling it. This is a great perk considering some stores, such as Costco, don't accept manufacturer coupons.