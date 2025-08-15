The Aldi Home Storage Find With A Smart Space-Saving Design For Your Kitchen
There's a trick to organizing the smaller things in the kitchen, like moving everything in the cabinets to beneath the sink or inside the pantry. With limited space and no system in place, even a small collection of spices, Tupperware lids, and kitchen odds and ends falls into chaos rather quickly. Kitchen cabinet organizers like pull-out spice racks help arrange everything, but we found a way to get more out of your small-item kitchen storage: adorable, acrylic, wall-mounted storage bins from Aldi's home décor brand Huntington Homes.
There are two types of these transparent, wall-mounted storage bins that customers are raving about right now: the Round Wall Storage bin and the Rectangular Divided Wall Storage bin. The company also makes a simple Rectangle Wall Storage bin. Each has its own unique features — the divided wall bin is reminiscent of a gravity-fed bulk food dispenser — all made from clear acrylic, so you can clearly see what's inside and access it easily. These bins are a modern-looking and fun way to use wall storage in your kitchen, and you can choose the shape that best fits your needs and aesthetic.
Why Huntington Homes wall-mounted storage bins are the best kitchen organizers
Cabinet organizers and storage bins are the key to decluttering a kitchen, and there are plenty out there to choose from. You'll probably want a few different kinds if you're intent on an organized, streamlined, and efficient kitchen. Among the different stackers, pull-out organizers, and floor-standing cubbies, you should grab a few of the Huntington Homes acrylic wall-mounted storage bins from Aldi. They'll help you free up floor and counter space, and put useful (or eye-catching) items within reach. These acrylic wall-mounted storage bins are all between 12 and 13 inches in height, so they're big enough to hold a few items and small enough to fit in tight spaces.
Because they're clear, the organizers are perfect for storing and displaying garlic, onions, and potatoes. Use them as fruit bins for apples, oranges, and bananas, and any other fruits or vegetables that can add to the kitchen aesthetic while waiting to be used. Use them to store kitchen tools and small bits of cookware, plastic lids, and grilling equipment. In the pantry, store your smaller items in these acrylic wall-mounted bins in empty spaces on the wall to free up space on the shelves.