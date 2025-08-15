The Aldi Home Storage Find With A Smart Space-Saving Design For Your Kitchen

There's a trick to organizing the smaller things in the kitchen, like moving everything in the cabinets to beneath the sink or inside the pantry. With limited space and no system in place, even a small collection of spices, Tupperware lids, and kitchen odds and ends falls into chaos rather quickly. Kitchen cabinet organizers like pull-out spice racks help arrange everything, but we found a way to get more out of your small-item kitchen storage: adorable, acrylic, wall-mounted storage bins from Aldi's home décor brand Huntington Homes.

There are two types of these transparent, wall-mounted storage bins that customers are raving about right now: the Round Wall Storage bin and the Rectangular Divided Wall Storage bin. The company also makes a simple Rectangle Wall Storage bin. Each has its own unique features — the divided wall bin is reminiscent of a gravity-fed bulk food dispenser — all made from clear acrylic, so you can clearly see what's inside and access it easily. These bins are a modern-looking and fun way to use wall storage in your kitchen, and you can choose the shape that best fits your needs and aesthetic.