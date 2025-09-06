The Nut Butter Kirkland Fans Say Surpasses Every Other Brand By A Long Shot
Almond butter holds a special place in the world of nut butters. While there are plenty of nut butters to choose from (like good ol' peanut butter to stick to childhood classics or pine nut butter if you're feeling experimental), there is nothing quite like almond butter's toasted flavor. And there are several brands to choose from, but there is one that has the hearts of almond butter lovers — the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is all Kirkland fans can think about.
What sets this Kirkland nut butter apart from other brands you ask? It seems the adoration is rooted in a combination of a few things, but it largely comes down to the natural ingredients and simple almond-y taste. The almond butter is made from roasted almonds, which pleases some shoppers seeking a cleaner spread free from preservatives, oils, or sugar. Some of the reviews praise the almond butter for its consistency which is looser than most brands' butters and smooth with a slight gritty texture. Almond butter has a reputation for being slightly pricey, and those who swear by Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter appreciate that the cost is reasonable for its quality at around $9.99 Canadian per jar.
How to enjoy Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter
There's no need to stick to the usual slap-dash toast spread with this almond butter. Some fans prefer to pair it with apple slices for a quick and nutritious addition to their breakfast (because almond butter and breakfast food is an equation for success, FYI). If you find yourself with any dried fruits such as Medjool dates in your pantry, this might be the pairing to indulge in for a naturally sweet and nutty treat. Simply open up the date and spread a generous dollop of almond butter for an easy "sandwich" of sorts. You can also get creative by smothering a banana in almond butter and sprinkling your favorite seeds over it — like hemp or sesame seeds for a nutty flavor and a moderate amount of crunch — then placing it in the refrigerator so that the butter can solidify. Once chilled, slice up the banana and enjoy a sushi-like, filling snack.
Another way to make the most of the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is by adding it to smoothies. Kirkland fans have stated that the almond butter is a staple in their daily smoothie routines, not only because of the toasty flavor, but also because it works to thicken the smoothies to perfection. Some of the best ingredients to include in your almond butter smoothie include banana, honey, ground flax seeds, and salt. If smoothie bowls are more of your jam, feel free to convert this recipe into a fruit, nut, and granola-rich smoothie bowl.