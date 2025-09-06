The Nut Butter Kirkland Fans Say Surpasses Every Other Brand By A Long Shot

Almond butter holds a special place in the world of nut butters. While there are plenty of nut butters to choose from (like good ol' peanut butter to stick to childhood classics or pine nut butter if you're feeling experimental), there is nothing quite like almond butter's toasted flavor. And there are several brands to choose from, but there is one that has the hearts of almond butter lovers — the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is all Kirkland fans can think about.

What sets this Kirkland nut butter apart from other brands you ask? It seems the adoration is rooted in a combination of a few things, but it largely comes down to the natural ingredients and simple almond-y taste. The almond butter is made from roasted almonds, which pleases some shoppers seeking a cleaner spread free from preservatives, oils, or sugar. Some of the reviews praise the almond butter for its consistency which is looser than most brands' butters and smooth with a slight gritty texture. Almond butter has a reputation for being slightly pricey, and those who swear by Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter appreciate that the cost is reasonable for its quality at around $9.99 Canadian per jar.