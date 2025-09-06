The Florida Attraction That's Heaven On Earth For Candy Enthusiasts

For those who consider themselves to have a bit of a sweet tooth, the Bulk Candy Store in West Palm Beach is a dream destination. To add to the sugary offerings that are available by the hundreds, this shop also offers a candy tour covering the history of sweets. The tours discuss the origins of the store as well, which has been family run since 1992. If you find yourself planning a trip to Southern Florida anytime soon, this storefront-turned-candy-heaven could serve as a great activity to add to your itinerary.

Guests are hosted by a guide who leads attendees through two-story rooms adorned with various candy paraphernalia. The experience is informative and includes surprises like official props from the original "Willy Wonka" movie. Spread across a six-room experience, the tour is built into the shop itself and lasts a duration of 40 minutes. It is always best to plan ahead, and tours can be booked online or over the phone to ensure you can participate on the day you arrive.

Additionally, you can expect to receive samples, which add to the anticipation prior to selecting a collection of treats (paid for by the pound) at the end of the tour. Once concluded, guests arrive at the store's near-endless variety of products, offered at the candy bar. The retail section includes a huge range of specialty flavored popcorns as well as sweet favorites like Snickers, Skittles, rainbow lollipops, and a huge variety of oversized gummies. Whether you are traveling with children or not, this shop is sure to have many exciting features that any age will enjoy.