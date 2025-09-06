The Florida Attraction That's Heaven On Earth For Candy Enthusiasts
For those who consider themselves to have a bit of a sweet tooth, the Bulk Candy Store in West Palm Beach is a dream destination. To add to the sugary offerings that are available by the hundreds, this shop also offers a candy tour covering the history of sweets. The tours discuss the origins of the store as well, which has been family run since 1992. If you find yourself planning a trip to Southern Florida anytime soon, this storefront-turned-candy-heaven could serve as a great activity to add to your itinerary.
Guests are hosted by a guide who leads attendees through two-story rooms adorned with various candy paraphernalia. The experience is informative and includes surprises like official props from the original "Willy Wonka" movie. Spread across a six-room experience, the tour is built into the shop itself and lasts a duration of 40 minutes. It is always best to plan ahead, and tours can be booked online or over the phone to ensure you can participate on the day you arrive.
Additionally, you can expect to receive samples, which add to the anticipation prior to selecting a collection of treats (paid for by the pound) at the end of the tour. Once concluded, guests arrive at the store's near-endless variety of products, offered at the candy bar. The retail section includes a huge range of specialty flavored popcorns as well as sweet favorites like Snickers, Skittles, rainbow lollipops, and a huge variety of oversized gummies. Whether you are traveling with children or not, this shop is sure to have many exciting features that any age will enjoy.
The Bulk Candy Store has much to offer
While known for its candy tours, the Bulk Candy Store also stocks specialty treats that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. In addition to rare candies, you'll also find massive peanut butter cups that you can customize yourself at the counter. This store hosts a wide selection of brands like Airheads to Brach's. Lesser-known brands like Cry Baby, efruitti, and Fun Fair are also on offer — alongside the store's own brand, Bulk Candy Store.
Though many classic candies from the '70s are no longer available, this store happens to carry a few. Offerings don't merely end at the classic candies — the store also carries an expansive selection of Warheads sodas and sweets, which is a considerably important treat in the the evolution of sour candy. You'll also find unique energy drinks — which feature beloved characters like SpongeBob, Dragon Ball Z, PAC-MAN, and many others — that your kids will simply go nuts over. Funkier treats, like pimento olives chocolate covered almonds, as well as Rossana pistachio candy, can be found in the store too.
The Bulk Candy Store also hosts an undeniably vast selection of PEZ dispensers, featuring classic fan favorites like Barbie to Care Bears. More contemporary favorites can also be found there, like social media-popularized Dubai chocolate bars, which are in fact homemade on site. The Bulk Candy store is the perfect destination for the beach lover in your life who also happens to have an indulgent taste for candy and other sweet treats.