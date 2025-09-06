Adam Richman Loves His Favorite Pizza For More Than Just Its Taste
Have you ever met anyone who doesn't like pizza? Yeah, neither have we. Even chefs, culinary experts, and everyday foodies are obsessed with this Italian masterpiece, which comes in different sizes, flavors, and textures. A dish couldn't be more well-rounded than that. It has even branched out and found its place in other cuisines, proving different interpretations can be just as delicious. That's why you'd see New York- and Chicago-style creations that are globally famous in their own right. When Mashed spoke with Adam Richman, a renowned food TV personality, it didn't come as a surprise when he said his favorite is an American creation: the pepperoni pizza — yes, it's not Italian, just the idea behind it is. But this is just the tip of what you need to know about pepperoni and a clue as to why Richman loves it on pizza. Sure, he likes the taste of it — the juiciness that adds a depth of mouthwatering flavor is irresistible — but adding to his love is how it has evolved into a widely recognized dish, a sentiment that's tinged with national pride.
Richman also appreciates how pepperoni pizza's influence provided employment to food service workers over the years, further shedding light on why his love for it runs deep. Once you get a more in-depth view of its roots and history, you might even find yourself loving it as much as him.
The rich history of the crowd favorite, pepperoni pizza
The creation of pepperoni sausage — not the pizza itself just yet — can be traced back to the late 1910s in New York, right in Lower Manhattan when the roaring '20s were about to emerge. The first piece, made by Italian immigrants, was enhanced with paprika and dry salami, topped with fiery pepper seasonings, which explains the meat's color. Coincidentally, it was the time when pizza shops were popping up left and right in The Big Apple, along with Italian butcher shops. It didn't take long for people to put two and two together, because right when pizza became all the rage in 1950s America, it was also when the love for pepperoni pizza skyrocketed.
Adding to its popularity as a pizza topping was its affordability, long shelf life, and irresistible taste, which is why it's still a popular choice among pizza enthusiasts today. So, take this as a sign to grab yourself a slice, make sure the best wine to pair with pizza is on hand, and savor the flavors decades in the making. But don't buy from just anywhere — make sure to note the red flags at a pizza shop that should send you running, as not all pizzerias are created equal. You deserve the best — and that means a rich, juicy, and meaty slice that's deliciously rewarding.
