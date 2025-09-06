Adam Richman Loves His Favorite Pizza For More Than Just Its Taste

Have you ever met anyone who doesn't like pizza? Yeah, neither have we. Even chefs, culinary experts, and everyday foodies are obsessed with this Italian masterpiece, which comes in different sizes, flavors, and textures. A dish couldn't be more well-rounded than that. It has even branched out and found its place in other cuisines, proving different interpretations can be just as delicious. That's why you'd see New York- and Chicago-style creations that are globally famous in their own right. When Mashed spoke with Adam Richman, a renowned food TV personality, it didn't come as a surprise when he said his favorite is an American creation: the pepperoni pizza — yes, it's not Italian, just the idea behind it is. But this is just the tip of what you need to know about pepperoni and a clue as to why Richman loves it on pizza. Sure, he likes the taste of it — the juiciness that adds a depth of mouthwatering flavor is irresistible — but adding to his love is how it has evolved into a widely recognized dish, a sentiment that's tinged with national pride.

Richman also appreciates how pepperoni pizza's influence provided employment to food service workers over the years, further shedding light on why his love for it runs deep. Once you get a more in-depth view of its roots and history, you might even find yourself loving it as much as him.