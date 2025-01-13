There's Only One Way You Should Be Ordering Fast Food Nachos

The convenience of fast food is, well, it's fast. And convenient! But sometimes there's a price for grabbing a bag of food through the window of your car, then waiting till you get home to eat it. Fries get cold, condiments soak into buns, and the tortilla chips in a heaping pile of nachos can get soft and lose their snap as grease and moisture from ground beef, cheese, or jalapeños sweat out. They'll taste fine, because that's what we're used to, but the experience is not the same. Gone is the crunch of the chip and the satisfying contrast in textures. Thankfully, there's an easy fix you may never have considered: Ask for the fixings on the side.

This is a solution that pops up on Reddit and TikTok from time to time, and while it seems simple, it's also a bit counterintuitive. Unless you have food intolerances, you may not be used to asking your neighborhood fast food worker to deconstruct a meal for your convenience. But the results can be game-changing. When you get home, warm the chips in the oven for a few minutes (if you're not starving), then layer the toppings over them and heat a little longer. You'll get a warm, crispy iteration of the fast food nachos you've been craving. You can even build the ingredients at home the right way to make fool-proof game day nachos.