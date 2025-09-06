How Much Alcohol Is In Golden Monkey Beer?

ABV, or alcohol by volume, refers to the percentage of alcohol that is contained in a cocktail, bottle of wine, or can of beer. This percentage is calculated by comparing the alcohol content of a drink to its total volume. For most beer drinkers, this amount isn't usually too much of a concern — that is, unless a brew has an unusually high ABV. In the case of Golden Monkey, Victory Brewing's Belgian-style tripel, you may be surprised to find that the ABV clocks in at a whopping 9.5%.

Golden Monkey may have a high alcohol content, but it is nothing compared to the beers with the highest ABVs in the world. Still, this drink is not to be underestimated. First brewed in 1996, the Golden Monkey sits in the less familiar Belgian-style niche that is not as commonly known as, say, a standard pilsner or lager. The beer's origin sets it apart, but the drink contains some very engaging flavor notes as well. Sippers may find they taste banana and clove layered within the drink's earthy hops and other fruity undertones.

If you've never heard of this type of brew, you may be wondering what exactly makes a beer a tripel. These neutral-tasting ales might be overlooked as microbreweries tap into extra-trendy flavor profiles like citrusy ciders, chocolatey stouts, or even coffee lagers. Still, despite their modest flavors, tripels are always high in ABV, which once again helps to set them apart.