Where To Find The World's Largest Wendy's (Hint: It's Nowhere Near America)

One of the more fun facts about Wendy's is that the chain's largest location is up for debate. Two stores outside of the United States — one in Tbilisi, Georgia, and the other in Hull, East Yorkshire, United Kingdom — both claim to hold the title for the biggest Wendy's.

While the U.K. location claims to be the largest, there is no public information available to confirm the size of the building or the number of items listed on the menu. (Although the dining hall is quite large, as seen in photos online.) On the other hand, Georgia's Wendy's location covers 1,450 square meters, or 15,608 square feet, of space and can host up to 450 guests. The building is also three stories tall.

The first two floors of the Georgia location mimic each other. Each has a dining room and a service counter where customers can order food. Once you step onto the third floor, you'll find a party and game zone that can be reserved for children's birthday parties. Ultimately, until there is confirmation on the size of the U.K'.s Wendy's location, the title of the world's largest Wendy's remains with the Wendy's in Tbilisi, Georgia.