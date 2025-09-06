Where To Find The World's Largest Wendy's (Hint: It's Nowhere Near America)
One of the more fun facts about Wendy's is that the chain's largest location is up for debate. Two stores outside of the United States — one in Tbilisi, Georgia, and the other in Hull, East Yorkshire, United Kingdom — both claim to hold the title for the biggest Wendy's.
While the U.K. location claims to be the largest, there is no public information available to confirm the size of the building or the number of items listed on the menu. (Although the dining hall is quite large, as seen in photos online.) On the other hand, Georgia's Wendy's location covers 1,450 square meters, or 15,608 square feet, of space and can host up to 450 guests. The building is also three stories tall.
The first two floors of the Georgia location mimic each other. Each has a dining room and a service counter where customers can order food. Once you step onto the third floor, you'll find a party and game zone that can be reserved for children's birthday parties. Ultimately, until there is confirmation on the size of the U.K'.s Wendy's location, the title of the world's largest Wendy's remains with the Wendy's in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Why Wendy's largest restaurants are located outside of the US
While neither of the contenders for the world's largest Wendy's are located in the United States, that reality could soon change. The chain is eager to expand its global footprint and introduce its many Frosty flavors to the world, and has even set a goal of opening 1,000 new restaurants around the world by 2028. Still, out of that 1,000, only 300 locations are set to open in the United States. It seems like those who live outside of the United States will soon have an easier time getting their hands on the best and worst burgers Wendy's has to offer.
A major reason for the emphasis on locations abroad is that the U.S. market is already crowded with fast food options. As Kirk Tanner, Wendy's president and CEO, shared with NRN, there is currently one U.S. Wendy's location for every 56,000 people, while competitors have one location for 36,000 customers. Rather than fighting to stand out, the company is leaning on untapped markets in other countries. Growing its operations outside of the U.S. is a big test as the chain works to find out how effective offerings like party zones and localized menus truly are.