Everything You Need To Know About The Walmart Museum

Throughout the years, Walmart has established itself as a heavy hitter in the world of supermarkets and grocery stores (believe it or not, there is a difference). You can find seemingly anything to suit your household needs at Walmart, from coat hangers to Walmart's own freshly baked goods — which we have ranked. With such a wide range of items conveniently available, it's easy to see how Walmart became the largest grocery store chain in America and why it continues to dominate in its industry.

Walmart's legacy has grown to the point that the grocery store chain actually has its own museum. Located in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Walmart Museum fully illustrates the history of the chain throughout the decades. The exhibits include interactive displays and historic pieces from throughout Walmart's years, highlighting the legacy of the biggest grocery store chain in the country in a fun and colorful fashion.

To top it all off, the museum is housed in one of the first Walmart locations, originally named Walton's after founder Sam Walton. The museum is as large as the chain it represents, housing hundreds of artifacts and rooms that have been preserved for decades and truly transporting visitors to another time. The best part about the museum is that entry is completely free.