Everything You Need To Know About The Walmart Museum
Throughout the years, Walmart has established itself as a heavy hitter in the world of supermarkets and grocery stores (believe it or not, there is a difference). You can find seemingly anything to suit your household needs at Walmart, from coat hangers to Walmart's own freshly baked goods — which we have ranked. With such a wide range of items conveniently available, it's easy to see how Walmart became the largest grocery store chain in America and why it continues to dominate in its industry.
Walmart's legacy has grown to the point that the grocery store chain actually has its own museum. Located in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Walmart Museum fully illustrates the history of the chain throughout the decades. The exhibits include interactive displays and historic pieces from throughout Walmart's years, highlighting the legacy of the biggest grocery store chain in the country in a fun and colorful fashion.
To top it all off, the museum is housed in one of the first Walmart locations, originally named Walton's after founder Sam Walton. The museum is as large as the chain it represents, housing hundreds of artifacts and rooms that have been preserved for decades and truly transporting visitors to another time. The best part about the museum is that entry is completely free.
A brief guide to the Walmart Museum
The museum is split into two major floors, the first of which highlights the early days of Walmart up to the 1990s. Here, you can find hundreds of artifacts from the chain's first three decades, including hand-drawn floor plans for the second store. The museum also houses a few personal effects from founder Sam Walton, including his red and white Ford F-150. His office is also on display, perfectly preserved as it was when he used it.
The second floor is home to the more modern side of Walmart, primarily covering its legacy through the 21st century. Visitors can find interactive exhibits and a hologram theater featuring Walton himself; guests can even speak to the hologram and ask him questions. This floor showcases unique artifacts like Walton's Presidential Medal of Freedom and fun facts about Dolly Parton's continued partnership with the company.
Attached to the museum is the Spark Cafe, which serves up 1950s classics in an adorable diner setting. There's also a recreation of the Waltons' old 5&10 store on site, which features nostalgic merchandise as well as original fixtures from the shop's glory days.