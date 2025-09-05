The Chili's Triple Dipper Hack That Creates A Mouthwatering Spicy Cheeseburger
If you know of any menu item from Chili's, it's probably the chain's iconic Triple Dipper — the sampler that lets you choose three of your favorite Chili's appetizers all on one plate. The sampler went viral on social media in 2024 despite being on the menu for many years prior, and it actually ended up boosting the chain's sales. Now, social media is coming up with hacks to get the most out of this appetizer trio experience — including building an easy spicy cheeseburger.
Next time you head to Chili's, order a Triple Dipper with Nashville hot fried mozzarella, plus the Big Mouth Bites (the third appetizer can be anything you want). Then, remove the top bun from the Big Mouth Bites, and place one Nashville hot mozzarella piece over top of both burgers. Add the buns back, then pull them apart for the ultimate cheese pull (this part is optional, but it looks cool). The result is a spicy, handheld cheeseburger mixing two of your favorite Chili's starters.
The Chili's Big Mouth Bites are one of the best appetizers
As with any chain restaurant, some Chili's menu items are better than others. But when it comes to Chowhound's Chili's dish ranking, the Big Mouth burger bites take the top spot. The bites are just mini burgers topped with house-made ranch, American cheese, and sautéed onions, but the flavors come together to form the perfect all-American burger. With the addition of the Nashville hot fried mozzarella from this Triple Dipper tip, you're in for an extra cheesy, spicy bite.
However, there are other ways to hack the Big Mouth Bites in your next Triple Dipper order outside of just the spicy mozzarella. If you really want to load the burger with meat, order the appetizer sampler with boneless Buffalo wings and the burger bites, plus blue cheese dressing. Then, top each patty with a boneless wing and some blue cheese for a mile-high, meaty burger. You can do this with other boneless wings, too, like the honey chipotle option. Or, Slice the Southwestern egg rolls in half and create a Southern-style burger with extra ranch.