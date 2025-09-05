The Chili's Triple Dipper Hack That Creates A Mouthwatering Spicy Cheeseburger

If you know of any menu item from Chili's, it's probably the chain's iconic Triple Dipper — the sampler that lets you choose three of your favorite Chili's appetizers all on one plate. The sampler went viral on social media in 2024 despite being on the menu for many years prior, and it actually ended up boosting the chain's sales. Now, social media is coming up with hacks to get the most out of this appetizer trio experience — including building an easy spicy cheeseburger.

Next time you head to Chili's, order a Triple Dipper with Nashville hot fried mozzarella, plus the Big Mouth Bites (the third appetizer can be anything you want). Then, remove the top bun from the Big Mouth Bites, and place one Nashville hot mozzarella piece over top of both burgers. Add the buns back, then pull them apart for the ultimate cheese pull (this part is optional, but it looks cool). The result is a spicy, handheld cheeseburger mixing two of your favorite Chili's starters.