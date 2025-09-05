Mug Mac And Cheese Is The Perfect Comfort Meal For One
Mac and cheese is one of the most universally loved comfort foods, and for good reason. It's perfectly creamy, savory, and easy to make, with every home cook having their own recipe for the ultimate macaroni and cheese. It's become popular to the point that even fast food joints make mac and cheese (which we have ranked) to capitalize on the dish's popularity.
If you want convenient mac and cheese but don't want to resort to ordering takeout or making a frozen option, however, there's an elegant solution: Make it in a mug. All you need to do is cook noodles and water in a mug using a microwave, then add milk and shredded cheese before heating the mug again. The result is a one-cup mac and cheese made in just minutes.
This neat hack sounds almost too convenient to be true, but it is one that works and can be recreated with success. Moreover, there are plenty of variations on mug mac and cheese, like adding butter, making it spicy, and much more. The beauty of this hack is that you can experiment and have fun with it, all with minimal effort that doesn't sacrifice the deliciousness of mac and cheese.
Variations on mug mac and cheese
One of the simplest variations on mug mac and cheese is changing up the kind of cheese you use. Shredded cheddar is the most traditional route but you can technically use any cheese you like. Colby-Jack, Gruyère, American cheese, and pepper Jack are common swaps; you can also combine cheeses, like adding both sharp cheddar and Parmesan for more flavor.
There's also the option to switch up the pasta type you use. While elbow pasta is the most popular shape for mac and cheese, you can use shells, penne, or cavatappi pasta too. Overall, it is generally recommended that you use a small shape, as it's easier to cook in the microwave and will soften in a much shorter amount of time.
Last but not least, feel free to add extra ingredients to upgrade your mac and cheese. Seasonings like garlic powder or oregano are great and convenient choices that can add a little more flavor to your mug mac and cheese. You can also make it more filling by adding protein, like diced ham or bacon bits, or vegetables like frozen peas or corn. Alternatively, if you want a spicier version, you can add chili flakes or hot sauce. There are so many ways to make a simple mug mac and cheese your own.