Mug Mac And Cheese Is The Perfect Comfort Meal For One

Mac and cheese is one of the most universally loved comfort foods, and for good reason. It's perfectly creamy, savory, and easy to make, with every home cook having their own recipe for the ultimate macaroni and cheese. It's become popular to the point that even fast food joints make mac and cheese (which we have ranked) to capitalize on the dish's popularity.

If you want convenient mac and cheese but don't want to resort to ordering takeout or making a frozen option, however, there's an elegant solution: Make it in a mug. All you need to do is cook noodles and water in a mug using a microwave, then add milk and shredded cheese before heating the mug again. The result is a one-cup mac and cheese made in just minutes.

This neat hack sounds almost too convenient to be true, but it is one that works and can be recreated with success. Moreover, there are plenty of variations on mug mac and cheese, like adding butter, making it spicy, and much more. The beauty of this hack is that you can experiment and have fun with it, all with minimal effort that doesn't sacrifice the deliciousness of mac and cheese.