Disorganized Condiment Bar? Dollar Tree Mason Jars Will Do The Trick Fast

Setting up a condiment bar for a party, cookout, or even just plain old taco night at home can be a bit of a struggle sometimes. The half-open jars and random bowls may take up way too much space, and end up looking more chaotic than inviting. But Mason jars are a surprisingly easy fix, and you don't need to splurge at a big-box store, either! Dollar Tree sells them for a fraction of the price, and they just might be the upgrade your condiment spread has been waiting for. Everyone, from the sweet old lady next door to Martha Stewart, utilizes Mason jars in their own unique way because they provide instant uniformity, making any table or counter look tidy.

You can scoop ketchup, mustard, relish, salsa, or even shredded cheese and store them for a clean presentation. Or you could layer some Mason jar salads to score extra points from your guests. When the event is over, just twist on the lid and toss them in the fridge (straight-sided Mason jars are the safest choice for freezing). There's no need for additional containers, and no extra cleanup is necessary. As far as sizes go, the sweet spot for condiments will be ½ pint (8-ounce) or pint (16-ounce) jars. Dollar Tree typically sells both sizes, and compared to grocery store versions that can run $2 to $3 each, snagging them for $1.25 apiece adds up to real savings if you're stocking a set of six or eight.