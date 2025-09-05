If you can score a reservation, abcV is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. On its website, the restaurant says it "specializes in plant-forward, sustainable, and organic dishes, alongside tonics [and] elixers." In addition to beets, other menu standouts include smoothies loaded with healthy ingredients, such as bee pollen, sea buckthorn, and coconut yogurt, for breakfast. Vegetables highlight the menu for lunch, including a whole roasted cauliflower and a house-cultured hemp seed burger. For dinner, standouts include saffron and marcona almond agnolotti and steamed custardy tofu.

If that all sounds health-focused, it's no wonder that Martha Stewart is a regular. In an interview with The Cut, she revealed that her daily regimen is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. That means early morning workouts, daily green juice, a breakfast of wheat germ or spelt, multiple vitamins, and enjoying fresh vegetables from her garden. She said she "[looks] at all the pastries [in my office] and I try never to get them." She also walks a lot. That doesn't mean she's sworn off dessert completely, though. She might just put a healthy spin on it. When she was in prison in 2004, she allegedly made baked apples in the prison microwave. There's no confirmation that she still has a taste for those today, though.