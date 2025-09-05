Martha Stewart's Go-To Restaurant For A Meatless Meal
There's no more iconic hostess with the mostest out there than Martha Stewart. The TV host, personality, and cookbook author released her 100th cookbook last year. She shared that some of her favorite recipes include classics such as tuna Niçoise salad, honey and mustard-glazed salmon, and a perfectly cooked porterhouse steak. She is also known as the queen of baking tips. However, she's likely saving the steak and pie for special occasions.
In her day-to-day life, Stewart has reported in interviews that she mostly eats plant-based, vegetable-focused meals. Although she's not a total vegetarian, one of her favorite restaurants in New York is Jean-George Vongerichten's plant-focused restaurant, abcV. As for Stewart's go-to order at the Union Square-adjacent eatery? It might be the $24 vegetarian beet salad, featured by Stewart on her Instagram in 2017. The restaurant's menu lists the dish as market beets with avocado puree and flavors of tartare.
How else Stewart maintains a healthy lifestyle
If you can score a reservation, abcV is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. On its website, the restaurant says it "specializes in plant-forward, sustainable, and organic dishes, alongside tonics [and] elixers." In addition to beets, other menu standouts include smoothies loaded with healthy ingredients, such as bee pollen, sea buckthorn, and coconut yogurt, for breakfast. Vegetables highlight the menu for lunch, including a whole roasted cauliflower and a house-cultured hemp seed burger. For dinner, standouts include saffron and marcona almond agnolotti and steamed custardy tofu.
If that all sounds health-focused, it's no wonder that Martha Stewart is a regular. In an interview with The Cut, she revealed that her daily regimen is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. That means early morning workouts, daily green juice, a breakfast of wheat germ or spelt, multiple vitamins, and enjoying fresh vegetables from her garden. She said she "[looks] at all the pastries [in my office] and I try never to get them." She also walks a lot. That doesn't mean she's sworn off dessert completely, though. She might just put a healthy spin on it. When she was in prison in 2004, she allegedly made baked apples in the prison microwave. There's no confirmation that she still has a taste for those today, though.