The Huge Warning Sign Not To Buy Those Supermarket Strawberries
There is nothing as refreshing as a juicy, ripe strawberry. The bright red fruit adds a burst of sweetness to many drinks and dishes, from a perfectly springy matcha latte to a goat cheese and pecan salad (don't forget the balsamic vinaigrette, not to be confused with balsamic vinegar). There are an infinite amount of ways to enjoy this glorious fruit. However, strawberries are only good when they are ripe and fresh. Once past this threshold, they become spoiled, mushy, and their taste turns from bright to acrid. Simply put, a bad strawberry can ruin your meal (and maybe even your day).
So, how can you tell if your berries have gone bad? Perhaps the easiest way is to give them a sniff. If your strawberries have a sharp smell similar to that of ammonia, you should probably toss them. Additionally, if your berries smell sour or rotten, it's best to just throw them away. After all, a berry that smells bad will most likely also taste bad and can make you ill. Now, this is just one of many red flags to look out for when perusing the produce aisle, and scent is just one way to tell that your berries are no longer good to eat. There are a few other methods for scoping out a rotten strawberry that can help you make the best pick during your next trip to the grocery store. Any visible signs of mold or browning of its leaves indicate that the berry is past its prime.
How to store strawberries correctly
If your strawberry is mushy, slimy, or discolored, you should go ahead and toss them. Now, this may be difficult to determine if your fruit has these characteristics in the store, as examining each strawberry in a pack is nearly impossible while also navigating the aisles of a grocery store and minding other shoppers. You can look at the fruit through the bottom and sides of its container — if it's in clear plastic — to check for any signs of rot, or pop the top to get a quick glance (and sniff).
But how should you store your berries once you pick them? One great way to extend the shelf life of your strawberries is by soaking them in a vinegar solution (about one part white vinegar to three parts tap water). Simply dip your berries into the vinegar mix, then dry them off using paper towels or a salad spinner. Once dried, store in a ventilated container with a paper towel at the bottom to absorb moisture. This allows for airflow will help prevent moisture from being trapped on your berries, which can cause premature rotting. The added paper towel will also aid in your fruit's longevity by absorbing moisture. The vinegar wash helps to remove any bacteria lurking on your fruit's surface. If you don't have any on hand, you can also use a salt water solution as a fruit rinse. If stored properly, your strawberries should last in the fridge for about a week.