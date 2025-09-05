The Huge Warning Sign Not To Buy Those Supermarket Strawberries

There is nothing as refreshing as a juicy, ripe strawberry. The bright red fruit adds a burst of sweetness to many drinks and dishes, from a perfectly springy matcha latte to a goat cheese and pecan salad (don't forget the balsamic vinaigrette, not to be confused with balsamic vinegar). There are an infinite amount of ways to enjoy this glorious fruit. However, strawberries are only good when they are ripe and fresh. Once past this threshold, they become spoiled, mushy, and their taste turns from bright to acrid. Simply put, a bad strawberry can ruin your meal (and maybe even your day).

So, how can you tell if your berries have gone bad? Perhaps the easiest way is to give them a sniff. If your strawberries have a sharp smell similar to that of ammonia, you should probably toss them. Additionally, if your berries smell sour or rotten, it's best to just throw them away. After all, a berry that smells bad will most likely also taste bad and can make you ill. Now, this is just one of many red flags to look out for when perusing the produce aisle, and scent is just one way to tell that your berries are no longer good to eat. There are a few other methods for scoping out a rotten strawberry that can help you make the best pick during your next trip to the grocery store. Any visible signs of mold or browning of its leaves indicate that the berry is past its prime.