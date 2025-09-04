The Old School Sparkling Jell-O That Everyone Forgot
Jell-O is an iconic brand that has waxed and waned in fame and menu preferences over the years, but is certainly deeply steeped in tradition. Jell-O salads once represented wealth and status because gelatin was very difficult to produce when it first came about in the 1400s. The actual history of the product we know as Jell-O today begins with Peter Cooper, who patented a "portable gelatin" in 1845. The patent was eventually sold and renamed Jell-O. In the mid-20th century, Jell-O became ubiquitous in American pantries, as families moved more toward more prepared foods available in every grocery store. Cookbooks in the 1950s were so Jell-O heavy because it provided something fun, bright, and offbeat to bring to the table.
We may remember the oftentimes weird Jell-O salad varieties, like with canned tuna or pickles and olives, but one boxed flavor that everyone forgot is Sparkling Wild Berry Jell-O. As you can see in a Jell-O commercial (via YouTube) from 1998, you just add sparkling water for "wild, wiggling, berry taste." Although there are a number of truly strange flavors that can go into a Jell-O, this one actually sounds quite good, and the sparkling water gives an effervescent experience that, surprisingly, lasts even when the gelatin is fully set in the fridge. Sparkling Wild Berry Jell-O may not be available on store shelves these days, but you can still make sparkling gelatin at home with regular instant packets.
How to make sparkling Jell-O and other Jell-O tricks
Making sparkling Jell-O is super easy, and you can use whatever flavor you'd like. You just use a little less hot water in the mix. To make sparkling Jell-O, you'll want about three parts hot water to four parts sparkling water. Mix the Jell-O packet with the hot water and refrigerate for about 15 to 20 minutes, until slightly cooled and still liquid, but not fully jiggly, then mix in your sparkling water. It will set tiny bubbles in the gelatin mix, and give an extra pop with every bite. You may want to chill your containers that you'll be putting the Jell-O into first, so the bubbles don't disperse too quickly. You can even add a flavored sparkling water or soda to tweak the flavor or add flavored soda to an unflavored gelatin mix. Put on a little topping of berries, and you have a gorgeous dessert.
For another old school Jell-O dessert that you'll love, try mixing evaporated milk with your Jell-O mix. While some now defunct flavors, like celery, Italian salad, and mixed vegetable may seem a little weird, a sparkling Jell-O might just be worth trying at your next dinner party. You can make it with berry-flavored soda, or even try a sparkling champagne Jell-O to really impress the guests.