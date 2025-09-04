The Old School Sparkling Jell-O That Everyone Forgot

Jell-O is an iconic brand that has waxed and waned in fame and menu preferences over the years, but is certainly deeply steeped in tradition. Jell-O salads once represented wealth and status because gelatin was very difficult to produce when it first came about in the 1400s. The actual history of the product we know as Jell-O today begins with Peter Cooper, who patented a "portable gelatin" in 1845. The patent was eventually sold and renamed Jell-O. In the mid-20th century, Jell-O became ubiquitous in American pantries, as families moved more toward more prepared foods available in every grocery store. Cookbooks in the 1950s were so Jell-O heavy because it provided something fun, bright, and offbeat to bring to the table.

We may remember the oftentimes weird Jell-O salad varieties, like with canned tuna or pickles and olives, but one boxed flavor that everyone forgot is Sparkling Wild Berry Jell-O. As you can see in a Jell-O commercial (via YouTube) from 1998, you just add sparkling water for "wild, wiggling, berry taste." Although there are a number of truly strange flavors that can go into a Jell-O, this one actually sounds quite good, and the sparkling water gives an effervescent experience that, surprisingly, lasts even when the gelatin is fully set in the fridge. Sparkling Wild Berry Jell-O may not be available on store shelves these days, but you can still make sparkling gelatin at home with regular instant packets.