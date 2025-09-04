The Worst Salad From Schlotzsky's Is Actually A Classic That Just Fell Flat
Falling flat, in this instance, is better than falling flat on your face. When Chowhound ranked all five Schlotzsky's salads, the worst of the bunch, its chicken Caesar salad, wasn't bad. It was just uninspired. Because the chicken Caesar is an iconic salad many diners have enjoyed in various iterations over the years, it takes a little extra effort to turn its standard ingredients — romaine, Parmesan, croutons, dressing, and chicken — into something special. This is, incidentally, exactly why Chowhound deemed El Gaucho's offering to be the best chain restaurant Caesar. Not only does El Gaucho make it tableside, including the dressing, the presentation includes some fascinating facts about the history of the salad.
But Schlotzsky's isn't necessarily in the business of entertaining sit-down diners. To be fair, its salads cost closer to $10 as opposed to El Gaucho's $18 tableside Caesar — which is per person with a minimum of two people per order. What Schlotzsky's does provide is a very basic, but perfectly palatable, chicken Caesar salad. Chowhound was pleased with the flavor and freshness of the ingredients, plus it didn't feel like the restaurant was being stingy with the toppings.
Taking a basic Caesar to the next level
If you have the time, especially if you're eating your Schlotzsky's Caesar salad at home, there are a few ingredients you can add to up the interest factor. While it may not be quite as traditional, adding some unexpected toppings can both make it less boring and potentially more healthy. Some people like adding chickpeas, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, or even canned tuna for extra protein. A handful of nuts, such as walnuts or pistachios, not only gives the salad a protein boost, it also adds a nice, crunchy texture. On the veggie side, make your Caesar salad taste like it came from a restaurant with some cherry or sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or olives. These add some color, freshness, and flavor.
Again, the Caesar is a classic for a reason. The complex dressing made with anchovy paste, lemon juice, garlic, and other flavorings paired with fresh lettuce, crispy croutons, well-seasoned chicken, and savory Parmesan can be perfectly satisfying on its own. So, while it may not have been exciting, Schlotzsky's isn't a bad choice if you're in the mood for a fairly budget-friendly Caesar salad.