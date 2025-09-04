The Worst Salad From Schlotzsky's Is Actually A Classic That Just Fell Flat

Falling flat, in this instance, is better than falling flat on your face. When Chowhound ranked all five Schlotzsky's salads, the worst of the bunch, its chicken Caesar salad, wasn't bad. It was just uninspired. Because the chicken Caesar is an iconic salad many diners have enjoyed in various iterations over the years, it takes a little extra effort to turn its standard ingredients — romaine, Parmesan, croutons, dressing, and chicken — into something special. This is, incidentally, exactly why Chowhound deemed El Gaucho's offering to be the best chain restaurant Caesar. Not only does El Gaucho make it tableside, including the dressing, the presentation includes some fascinating facts about the history of the salad.

But Schlotzsky's isn't necessarily in the business of entertaining sit-down diners. To be fair, its salads cost closer to $10 as opposed to El Gaucho's $18 tableside Caesar — which is per person with a minimum of two people per order. What Schlotzsky's does provide is a very basic, but perfectly palatable, chicken Caesar salad. Chowhound was pleased with the flavor and freshness of the ingredients, plus it didn't feel like the restaurant was being stingy with the toppings.