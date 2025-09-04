The Smirnoff Ice Flavor That Left A Bad Taste In Our Mouths

Smirnoff Ice is a classic and beloved party drink. With a number of flavors and variations to choose from, you typically can't go wrong with this beverage. However, there is one flavor that needs to be removed from your shopping cart. Chowhound tried and ranked every Smirnoff Ice flavor out there, and the zero sugar pink lemonade flavor was by far the worst. Zero sugar may sound appealing for those looking to cut back on sugary drinks, but the artificial sweetener used was overpowering and gave the drink an unappetizing taste. If you're looking for a lemon-flavored drink, the original Smirnoff Ice is probably your best bet.

The zero sugar pink lemonade flavor is available in a variety pack along with original, raspberry, and "Red, White & Berry" flavors. The drinks contain an alcohol-by-volume of 4.5% with 100 calories per can and, for the most part, received decent reviews. Maybe we got a bad batch, but all four flavors ranked at the bottom of our list because the fake sugar taste lingers in your mouth for a while after taking a sip. We choose drinks packed with sugar over this one any day.