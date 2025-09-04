The Smirnoff Ice Flavor That Left A Bad Taste In Our Mouths
Smirnoff Ice is a classic and beloved party drink. With a number of flavors and variations to choose from, you typically can't go wrong with this beverage. However, there is one flavor that needs to be removed from your shopping cart. Chowhound tried and ranked every Smirnoff Ice flavor out there, and the zero sugar pink lemonade flavor was by far the worst. Zero sugar may sound appealing for those looking to cut back on sugary drinks, but the artificial sweetener used was overpowering and gave the drink an unappetizing taste. If you're looking for a lemon-flavored drink, the original Smirnoff Ice is probably your best bet.
The zero sugar pink lemonade flavor is available in a variety pack along with original, raspberry, and "Red, White & Berry" flavors. The drinks contain an alcohol-by-volume of 4.5% with 100 calories per can and, for the most part, received decent reviews. Maybe we got a bad batch, but all four flavors ranked at the bottom of our list because the fake sugar taste lingers in your mouth for a while after taking a sip. We choose drinks packed with sugar over this one any day.
How the zero sugar pink lemonade flavor compares to others
The zero sugar pink lemonade Smirnoff Ice may have left a bad impression, but not all Smirnoff Ice flavors should be avoided. Even though a sugary drink can be hard on the stomach, in this case, the Ice flavors that contained sugar were some of our favorites. Smirnoff offers a regular pink lemonade flavor that we found to be much tastier and easier to get down. The pink lemonade flavor in general is a mix of tart lemon and sweet red berries, similar to a classic pink lemonade. Unfortunately, with the zero sugar flavor, it lost that refreshing taste.
While the zero sugar variety pack seems to be popular, other customers have claimed that the pink lemonade flavor does have a strange aftertaste. This isn't limited to the zero sugar variety pack; it seems other zero sugar flavors aren't a crowd favorite either. In a Reddit post about the original Smirnoff Ice bottles, one user wrote they "just tried it tonight — absolutely disgusting to me. Can't stand the artificial flavoring." It's best to steer clear of zero sugar flavors when shopping for Smirnoff Ice.