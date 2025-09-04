The Popular Icelandic Chocolate Filling That Weirdly Works

Iceland has a whole world of candy that can only be found there, and almost all of it involves black licorice. Not the strange, overly sweet variety many of us are familiar with, but the real deal: soft, earthy, herbaceous flavored candy made from licorice root (not to be confused with anise). It's an entirely different animal than the black jellybeans many of us tend to separate from the rest of our bounty and discard.

In Iceland, licorice comes in all forms (think rope, ice cream, hard candies, and gummies) but the most popular way to eat licorice by far is to drench it in chocolate. It's one of those partnerships that might not sound so great on paper, but there's something about the complex flavor profile of slightly bitter, herbal tones of the licorice paired with the creamy sweetness of milk chocolate that just works.

From the popular Draumur, a chocolate covered licorice straw, to the ubiquitous Þristur, a bar with a caramel and black licorice center wrapped in chocolate, these sweets can be found everywhere from remote gas stations to big grocery stores. A visit to the subarctic country would not be complete without sampling licorice chocolate bars, along with some of the other unique foods only Iceland offers.