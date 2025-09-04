Alton Brown's Genius Prep Delivers The Juiciest Chicken And Steaks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alton Brown has some of the best home-friendly cooking tricks for elevating dishes. Restaurant-level food often depends on small hacks and tricks, some of which you can find in our beginner's guide to grilling like a master. Cumulatively, these easy pointers translate to elevated flavors in whichever dish you're tackling at home.

Brown's advice is often rooted in simple science, offering straightforward steps to prep and cook with a few creative hacks thrown in for good measure. His method for ensuring chicken and other meats stay juicy and fresh while getting the perfect char on the outside is one such prep hack. In order for a chicken to roast perfectly, it must balance moisture and dryness. The insides need to be juicy, while the outside requires a low amount of moisture so that the meat can brown and get flavor. Ensuring chicken doesn't dry out whilst cooking involves keeping a close eye on the grill temperature; making sure it roasts well actually involves drying the chicken before it cooks.

In order to achieve both these objectives, Brown places a small fan next to the raw chicken while it's in the fridge, allowing a constant flow of breeze over the meat in the time leading up to the cook. The result is perfectly preserved, juicy protein with a dry exterior surface that's primed for grilling or roasting right straight out of the fridge.