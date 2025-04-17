How Long Is Raw Chicken Good For In Your Fridge?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a million people in the United States get sick from eating contaminated poultry every year. If that statistic isn't staggering enough, the agency also says that 1 in 25 packages of chicken at the supermarket contains Salmonella, the bacteria that is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness. To avoid becoming one of those statistics, you should know how to handle raw chicken properly. Whether you've purchased a whole chicken or separate parts, you can start by placing it in your refrigerator for no more than one to two days before either cooking it or freezing it.

One to two days might not seem like a long enough time, especially if you bought the chicken without knowing when and how to use it. Unfortunately, bacteria don't have the same timetable as we do. Salmonella, along with the other pathogens that are often found on chicken — Campylobacter and Clostridium perfringens — can grow very quickly. Although you can slow that growth by keeping raw chicken in a refrigerator held at the proper temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving it for more than two days may encourage further growth.

You can keep chicken longer if you freeze it within the two day window after purchasing it. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says chicken will be safe indefinitely if it is frozen and stays frozen continuously. For quality purposes, the USDA recommends using frozen whole poultry within one year and chicken parts within nine months.