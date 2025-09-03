Swap Burger Buns For A Cheesy 3-Ingredient Alternative (With Hidden Veggies)

There is no food more satisfying than a burger picked up with both hands, but sometimes a bland bread roll is the least exciting part of the whole affair. And that's where vegetable fritter buns come in — crispy on the outside, cheesy and tender on the inside. It's a simple enough base: shredded vegetables, cheese and an egg to bind, whipped up and fried until crispy. And you can use any vegetables you like, things like zucchini, carrots, or sweet potato work really well — once fried up into golden patties they will act as an edible holder for whatever you're stacking inside. It's all about the texture swap here, fritter buns deliver crunch and built-in cheesiness with every bite, a ridiculously low effort swap for a big payoff which makes it one of many burger bun swaps you need to try.

There are a few small details that make the difference between fritters that collapse in your hands and fritters that can actually hold a burger in place. First, squeeze out as much water as possible from grated vegetables — especially if you're using zucchini, which is full of water. Wrap the grated veggies in a clean towel or cheese cloth and then give it a big twist and let as much of the excess liquid as possible pour out. This step is crucial to avoid soggy fritters, so do not skip it. And using a box grater to grate the vegetables up small will save you loads of time here; it's a fantastic way to use your grater that pays off in texture for your meal.