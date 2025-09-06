7 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Capital Grille Steakhouse, According To Reviews

Capital Grille oozes luxury. With its refined atmosphere, attentive service, and a menu with some staggering prices, this upscale steakhouse and restaurant promises the perfect setting for a special night out with family and friends — especially those with a few extra dollars to spend. Despite it being one of many chain steakhouse establishments, Capital Grille ensures that you won't walk out of its beautifully monochrome doors without your purse being significantly lightened, but the rave reviews from satisfied diners don't seem to mind in the slightest. For the most part, the majority of what's served seems worth the cost. Elegantly prepared seafood dishes, extravagant steaks hand-carved by expert chefs, wonderfully curated wines, and unique twists on steakhouse staples all seem to be the siren's call for Capital Grille's repeat clientele.

However, not every single menu item shares the same amount of laurels. Even a restaurant as refined as Capital Grille misses a swing every now and then, and customers who've frequented this establishment have shared their feedback on which dishes to skip the next time you visit this upscale steakhouse. When holding a menu with enough pricey items to intimidate, it's important to make the most out of your special night out and avoid the dishes that failed to impress. Thanks to extensive customer feedback and reviews, we've put together a list of seven dishes to stay away from the next time you're planning an evening out at this luxurious steakhouse.