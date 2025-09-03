The Costco Vegetable Hack That'll Change The Way You Store Bulk Food
Buying in bulk at Costco is a great way to save money, but even the biggest family can struggle with finishing all the food before it expires. In fact, overbuying at the big box juggernaut is a shopping habit that can cost you hundreds of dollars if you're not careful. The biggest culprit for food waste is definitely fresh produce, because even though a 10-pound bag of onions or a six-pack of bell peppers seems like a steal at the store, it's all just money down the drain if they go bad before you can eat them all.
You don't have to avoid the fresh produce section on your next Costco run, however, if you embrace a simple hack for storing the veggies you buy in bulk. When you get them home from the store, peel and process all the freezer-friendly stuff and then combine them into vegetable blends. Portion it all into freezer bags and then stash them in the deep freeze for later. Then, when you need them, cook the veggies right from the freezer – no thawing necessary, especially if you are cooking the frozen vegetables in an air fryer.
This simple meal prep step comes in clutch on busy nights when you don't feel like getting out the cutting board. It's also a smart way to keep your freezer stocked with healthy options so you're less tempted to order expensive takeout. Let's take a look at some of the best blends you can make with your Costco veggie haul.
Make vegetable blends that build flavor
The best vegetable blends to keep in the freezer are the ones you'll actually use in your own kitchen. So if you love making soups and stews, for instance, make a big batch of mirepoix (carrot, onion, and celery) every month. Similarly, if you're into Cajun or Creole dishes, always keep a steady supply of the holy trinity on hand (diced onion, green bell pepper, and celery). If you make a lot of stir fries, it's also not a bad idea to have a few bags of chopped ginger, garlic, and scallions mixed together in the freezer, too.
For bulkier blends, try turning a big pack of bell peppers and some onions into frozen fajita kits or a mix for Italian sausage and peppers. For stir fry, combine broccoli, snap peas, and carrots. If you struggle with getting a healthy breakfast together in the mornings, make omelette or frittata packs with spinach, onions, mushrooms, and red bell peppers.
Frozen vegetable blend possibilities are as varied as your imagination, but if you're totally stumped, take a walk through the freezer aisle for some inspiration. Simple combos like broccoli and cauliflower or peas and carrots are also classics that you can always count on. Keep an eye on your monthly Costco flyer and the app to see what's on sale, and don't forget to grab a few boxes of freezer bags — and some Sharpie markers to label and date — while you're shopping!