The Costco Vegetable Hack That'll Change The Way You Store Bulk Food

Buying in bulk at Costco is a great way to save money, but even the biggest family can struggle with finishing all the food before it expires. In fact, overbuying at the big box juggernaut is a shopping habit that can cost you hundreds of dollars if you're not careful. The biggest culprit for food waste is definitely fresh produce, because even though a 10-pound bag of onions or a six-pack of bell peppers seems like a steal at the store, it's all just money down the drain if they go bad before you can eat them all.

You don't have to avoid the fresh produce section on your next Costco run, however, if you embrace a simple hack for storing the veggies you buy in bulk. When you get them home from the store, peel and process all the freezer-friendly stuff and then combine them into vegetable blends. Portion it all into freezer bags and then stash them in the deep freeze for later. Then, when you need them, cook the veggies right from the freezer – no thawing necessary, especially if you are cooking the frozen vegetables in an air fryer.

This simple meal prep step comes in clutch on busy nights when you don't feel like getting out the cutting board. It's also a smart way to keep your freezer stocked with healthy options so you're less tempted to order expensive takeout. Let's take a look at some of the best blends you can make with your Costco veggie haul.