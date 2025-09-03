The Classic Southern Cake That Is All About Caramel

There are many treats that bring back grade school memories, including those soft doughy sugar cookies topped with bright pink icing and sprinkles. The same goes for school cake, but there's another indulgent Southern classic that ties all the nostalgia and youthful excitement for sweets into one decadent creation. Southern caramel cake is one of those nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed, but conjures happy memories the second you taste it again.

The dessert itself is a very basic (and well loved) yellow cake, topped with caramel icing (homemade for the best result of course). Though you may be used to caramel in the way of individual cellophane-wrapped candies, or as a shell coating over a sour green apple, consider Southern caramel cake as a new way to enjoy this nutty, sweet, slightly buttery sauce. This is a dessert common with many Southerners of the older generation, but this sweet treat is having a comeback.

This dessert leans on caramel as the featured ingredient, which can be layered over the top as is or mixed into the icing. There are many variations of this dessert out there, and the great thing about it is it's relative customizability. In keeping with the primary components, you could also dress this cake up with myriad toppings, including extra caramel drizzle over top, crumbled cookies, or streusel. Though this may sound delicious for some, for others it may bring up slight anxieties in consideration of how particular caramel can sometimes be to make. Thankfully, there are many tips to keep yourself organized and ensure a delicious final result.