The Classic Southern Cake That Is All About Caramel
There are many treats that bring back grade school memories, including those soft doughy sugar cookies topped with bright pink icing and sprinkles. The same goes for school cake, but there's another indulgent Southern classic that ties all the nostalgia and youthful excitement for sweets into one decadent creation. Southern caramel cake is one of those nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed, but conjures happy memories the second you taste it again.
The dessert itself is a very basic (and well loved) yellow cake, topped with caramel icing (homemade for the best result of course). Though you may be used to caramel in the way of individual cellophane-wrapped candies, or as a shell coating over a sour green apple, consider Southern caramel cake as a new way to enjoy this nutty, sweet, slightly buttery sauce. This is a dessert common with many Southerners of the older generation, but this sweet treat is having a comeback.
This dessert leans on caramel as the featured ingredient, which can be layered over the top as is or mixed into the icing. There are many variations of this dessert out there, and the great thing about it is it's relative customizability. In keeping with the primary components, you could also dress this cake up with myriad toppings, including extra caramel drizzle over top, crumbled cookies, or streusel. Though this may sound delicious for some, for others it may bring up slight anxieties in consideration of how particular caramel can sometimes be to make. Thankfully, there are many tips to keep yourself organized and ensure a delicious final result.
How to perfect your caramel
Caramel icing is sure to make your unassuming yellow cake all the more exciting, but caramel is one of those culinary creations that can lean a bit intimidating for a lot of cooks. For those hoping to ensure a smooth result, be sure to note the steps to caramelize sugar flawlessly; this process ensures you're able to create a well-balanced sauce that easily combines into your icing. There are also many recipes out there, and various ways to simplify the process by using unexpected ingredients, such as sweetened condensed milk.
To get started, you merely need a few ingredients that you've already got at home or can easily grab from the store: sugar, heavy whipping cream, butter, and salt as an optional add-in. In terms of other requirements, make sure you have a wooden spoon and sauce pan on hand to achieve the desired consistency and quality you're after. As for technique, it's really quite simple — as long as you keep an eye on the pan. Pay extra attention to your sugar as it cooks down, otherwise you risk the caramel burning, sticking, or becoming gritty (and therefore unusable). This process starts with cooking the sugar down in your pan, making sure to consistently stir with your wooden utensil. Once this is fully melted, stir in your butter and heavy cream, ensuring everything congeals together at a boil. After all your hard work, you'll find you've just made the perfect addition to finish off your nostalgic cake. Pour it over the top as is, or mix it in with a buttercream frosting.