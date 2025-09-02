Your Beer Is Missing A Splash Of This Liquid For Maximum Flavor

Beautifully sweet and bitter, rounded out by toasted malt and a crisp, hoppy finish, beer is the ultimate thirst quencher — especially during those endless summer months when all you can think of is something cold and refreshing at the end of the day. Whether sipped straight from the bottle or poured into a perfectly crafted cocktail, beer never fails to deliver. That's why it comes as no surprise that it ranks among the most beloved alcoholic beverages around the world.

Speaking of cocktails, it goes without saying that one of the best mixers for beer is simply another beer. Believe it or not, 7 Up and beer also make for a surprisingly refreshing cocktail. But, if you think you've seen it all when it comes to beer cocktails, just hold that thought for a second. Have you ever thought about adding a splash of pickle juice to your beer and turning it into pickle beer? It might sound strange at first, but the salty, vinegary brine we use to preserve pickles can actually give your beer a seriously zesty, tangy flavor boost. It might surprise you how well pickle juice pairs with beer, particularly when mixed into beers with a slightly tart profile. This is because of the fermentation process the brine goes through, along with all the rich flavors it develops during this time. Once mixed into beer, the brine's acidity and saltiness combines well with the beer's fizziness to create a unique and delicious drink.