The Absolute Worst Time To Water Your Vegetable Garden

Vegetable gardens seem to pop up in droves during the summertime when the days are longer. The weather is more conducive for growing common plants we incorporate into our daily diets, and many are looking for a new hobby. For those who hop onto the trend each year, it may seem like a simple decision to just get going with planting whatever most interests you. However, there are many important gardening tips and tricks for beginners worth your consideration first that help the longevity of your garden. Among them, plant watering is crucial to understand, and midday is the worst time to water.

In order to understand why this is the least ideal time to quench your plants, Chowhound spoke with organic farmer, licensed landscape contractor, landscape designer, project manager, and co-founder of Farmscape, Lara Hermanson, who runs the Northern California branch of Farmscape. Hermanson sheds some light on the endeavor, literally: When you initially plan your watering schedule, remember that "heat and direct sun drive evaporation and runoff, so less moisture reaches the roots." Therefore, watering midday reduces your plants ability to effectively soak up much needed hydration.

Hermanson notes that, despite midday being categorically one of the least desirable times to water, it's not that your plants health inherently suffers. "It's just wasteful" in comparison to other times you can water your plants. This time of day is less about the potential harm that can be inflicted on your plants (the scorching argument has been debunked), and more about sustainability since it ties to water preservation efforts.