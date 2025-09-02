The Absolute Worst Time To Water Your Vegetable Garden
Vegetable gardens seem to pop up in droves during the summertime when the days are longer. The weather is more conducive for growing common plants we incorporate into our daily diets, and many are looking for a new hobby. For those who hop onto the trend each year, it may seem like a simple decision to just get going with planting whatever most interests you. However, there are many important gardening tips and tricks for beginners worth your consideration first that help the longevity of your garden. Among them, plant watering is crucial to understand, and midday is the worst time to water.
In order to understand why this is the least ideal time to quench your plants, Chowhound spoke with organic farmer, licensed landscape contractor, landscape designer, project manager, and co-founder of Farmscape, Lara Hermanson, who runs the Northern California branch of Farmscape. Hermanson sheds some light on the endeavor, literally: When you initially plan your watering schedule, remember that "heat and direct sun drive evaporation and runoff, so less moisture reaches the roots." Therefore, watering midday reduces your plants ability to effectively soak up much needed hydration.
Hermanson notes that, despite midday being categorically one of the least desirable times to water, it's not that your plants health inherently suffers. "It's just wasteful" in comparison to other times you can water your plants. This time of day is less about the potential harm that can be inflicted on your plants (the scorching argument has been debunked), and more about sustainability since it ties to water preservation efforts.
Watering times to consider
When getting up each morning ahead of work, you're missing a prime opportunity to tend to your garden: Lara Hermanson notes that "early morning is the best time to water — ideally just after dawn. Cooler air and soil mean less evaporation, so water penetrates deeper to the root zone." Hermanson continues, saying plants watered during early morning hours "can handle heat and wind better." But this isn't always a possibility. Many are well aware of just how busy schedules can get when trying to plan around your vegetable garden.
Though we know midday is not ideal, it doesn't necessarily harm your plants in a pinch. If you run out of time and have to prioritize your cup of coffee instead, tend to your vegetables at lunchtime. Simultaneously, watering at night isn't a suitable option if you live in a humid climate. In these environments, Hermanson says "leaves stay wet for hours overnight, which encourages mildew and blight."
In cases where you are unable to avoid the midday watering time, and humid climates steer you away from the evening, Hermanson recommends you "go low and slow. Keep water at soil level with drip or a watering wand at the base of plants, and split the session into two shorter cycles." This style of watering helps the plants better absorb their much needed moisture without risk of runoff and excess use of resources. For those who don't have an outdoor garden, make sure to avoid these common mistakes when trying to grow vegetables indoors.