Cheap, easy to make, and unbelievably delicious, hamburger gravy is an ultimate American classic that never fails to satisfy our taste buds. A true comfort food, this iconic Appalachian dish, which reached peak popularity in the 1950s and '60s, is made with crumbled ground beef, along with some garlic and onions. All of these ingredients are then brought together in a smooth gravy made from flour, and either milk or broth.

Served over pastas, mashed potatoes, rice, bread, or even warm biscuits, the beauty of this dish is not only in its rich, hearty flavor but also in the fact that it doesn't take more than half an hour to prepare. Still, that might take a little longer if you're planning to throw in a few extra ingredients to boost its flavor. And if we're being completely honest, is there any tastier way to enhance a recipe than by adding mushrooms? Earthy, rich and full of umami — due to their high glutamate content — there's no doubt that mushrooms belong in your pantry and in your hamburger gravy too.

When asked which kind of mushrooms add the most flavor to the dish, Dan Pelosi, an Italian-American food and lifestyle influencer known as GrossyPelosi and author of the new cookbook "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day," told Chowhound that he would personally go for baby bella, which are also called cremini. Although, as he puts it, they don't need to be anything fancy. "Just make sure you sauté them and let them develop flavor before adding to the gravy," he told us during our exclusive conversation.