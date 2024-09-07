Why Your Mushroom Sauce Is So Runny And How To Fix It

Mushroom sauce is a delicious complement to anything from pasta to chicken and even pork chops. When it comes to cooking mushrooms, there are countless types to choose from, and you can use nearly any variety available at your local grocery store and turn it into a creamy sauce. But as with most types of produce, mushrooms contain a ton of moisture; they're about 92% water, which means it's easy for that thick, rich sauce you pictured to accidentally turn out way too runny. Thankfully, there are two easy fixes: time and cream.

The best way to fix that runny sauce is to let the mushroom's water content evaporate. This takes a while, but the mushrooms will develop a deeper, richer flavor as they cook. Plus, if you're making a creamy sauce, choose heavy cream or a substitute over a lighter option, like half and half or whole milk; the heavy cream will thicken up more as it cooks, helping to get the sauce's texture to exactly where you want it.