Why Your Mushroom Sauce Is So Runny And How To Fix It
Mushroom sauce is a delicious complement to anything from pasta to chicken and even pork chops. When it comes to cooking mushrooms, there are countless types to choose from, and you can use nearly any variety available at your local grocery store and turn it into a creamy sauce. But as with most types of produce, mushrooms contain a ton of moisture; they're about 92% water, which means it's easy for that thick, rich sauce you pictured to accidentally turn out way too runny. Thankfully, there are two easy fixes: time and cream.
The best way to fix that runny sauce is to let the mushroom's water content evaporate. This takes a while, but the mushrooms will develop a deeper, richer flavor as they cook. Plus, if you're making a creamy sauce, choose heavy cream or a substitute over a lighter option, like half and half or whole milk; the heavy cream will thicken up more as it cooks, helping to get the sauce's texture to exactly where you want it.
Add cream and flour to thicken the sauce
Most produce is so low-calorie because of its high water content, and mushrooms are no exception. But to best enjoy this earthy cream sauce, you need to give that water a chance to disappear. Cook the mushrooms no hotter than medium-low heat, and add butter or oil to the pan, stirring them frequently to make sure they don't burn. The mushrooms will turn a deep brown color and shrink quite a bit, which is how you'll know they're done.
In addition to thickening the sauce with some heavy cream, you can also add a little flour and create a roux. Prior to adding the cream, add equal parts butter and flour to the pan with the mushrooms and whisk it to combine fully. Then, add the cream, and the mixture will thicken substantially. While it's important to let the mushrooms lose some water, the roux option works well if you're short on time.