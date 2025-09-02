The Family-Owned Ohio Restaurant Known For Its Oddball Theming
When people think of Ohio, they tend to think of farmland and endless cornfields, but the reality is that Ohio is home to some of the most unique and fun eateries in the country. You can find all kinds of restaurants here, from a horror movie-themed restaurant to a vintage trailer serving up breakfast sandwiches. Almost everywhere you look, there's a fun restaurant that you can only find in Ohio.
Ohio also happens to be home to one of the most unusual themed dining establishments in the United States. Meet Mike's Place, a restaurant that's gained quite a reputation for its eclectic decor that combines kitsch with a multitude of aesthetic themes. This proudly family-owned establishment has miniature dining rooms housed in buses, shacks, boats, and more, with each area themed differently than the last.
The over-the-top decor combined with the extensive menu makes Mike's Place a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. While you're busy taking in your surroundings, you can enjoy a tasty helping of breakfast, lunch, or dinner favorites. Many customers initially come for the reputation around the restaurant's decor, but end up wholly enjoying their experience, thanks to the delicious food. Overall, Mike's Place illustrates how dining can be as fun as it is delicious.
What to know about Mike's Place
Located in Kent, Ohio, Mike's Place first opened in 1987 and is proudly family-owned and operated with a tight-knit staff. The entire crew is dedicated to making great homemade food, never using precooked ingredients. The meals on the menu are sourced from recipes the staff either invented or learned throughout the years, truly keeping things in the "family."
Throughout the years, Mike's Place went on to become a fixture in its city and eventually garnered countrywide fame, thanks to its decor. It was featured on television via networks like PBS and further gained a reputation via word of mouth recommendations. Visitors are greeted by a giant X-Wing out front, followed by dining areas tucked into school buses, pirate ships, and more, each uniquely and appropriately themed. The walls of the restaurant are covered practically floor to ceiling with pictures and license plates, and the place is littered with even more decoration, like giant direction sign posts and mannequins.
The menu is in its own way just as special as the decoration. Mike's Place serves breakfast all day, as well as lunch and dinner options like burgers, pizza, and homemade chili. What makes these meals special are their names, such as Samurai Mike's Teriyaki Terror, Lutz Lavishous Lust, and the Loaded Diaper Burrito. The menu, which includes photocopied handwritten pages, has plenty of funny quips as well. This makes for some fun reading while you're waiting to place your order. There's something for almost everyone at Mike's Place, both to look at and to order.