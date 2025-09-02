The Family-Owned Ohio Restaurant Known For Its Oddball Theming

When people think of Ohio, they tend to think of farmland and endless cornfields, but the reality is that Ohio is home to some of the most unique and fun eateries in the country. You can find all kinds of restaurants here, from a horror movie-themed restaurant to a vintage trailer serving up breakfast sandwiches. Almost everywhere you look, there's a fun restaurant that you can only find in Ohio.

Ohio also happens to be home to one of the most unusual themed dining establishments in the United States. Meet Mike's Place, a restaurant that's gained quite a reputation for its eclectic decor that combines kitsch with a multitude of aesthetic themes. This proudly family-owned establishment has miniature dining rooms housed in buses, shacks, boats, and more, with each area themed differently than the last.

The over-the-top decor combined with the extensive menu makes Mike's Place a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. While you're busy taking in your surroundings, you can enjoy a tasty helping of breakfast, lunch, or dinner favorites. Many customers initially come for the reputation around the restaurant's decor, but end up wholly enjoying their experience, thanks to the delicious food. Overall, Mike's Place illustrates how dining can be as fun as it is delicious.