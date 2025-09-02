You Probably Already Have Everything You Need To Make This Eco-Friendly Oven Cleaner

Everybody loves a spotless kitchen. There's nothing more satisfying than seeing every utensil in its rightful place and all the surfaces bright and shiny. The truth is, a clean kitchen can actually lower stress levels, lift your mood by boosting those feel-good hormones, and make the entire cooking experience far more enjoyable and rewarding. Now, surely cleaning your kitchen after cooking can be daunting, but there's one easy tip that helps — and that's cleaning it in small bursts as you go. However, cleaning the oven is a completely different type of nightmare.

While dishwasher pods are the foolproof cleaning method that will leave your oven racks spotless, the oven's interior, which can accumulate grease buildup, fat drippings, as well as other sticky residues, calls for a different cleaning approach. And more often than not, it's the part we tend to avoid until the mess becomes absolutely unbearable. Thankfully, there might be a perfect solution for tackling that stubborn grime. And the best part about it is that it doesn't involve endless hours of scrubbing without getting the results you were hoping for: just stir together some water, cornstarch, and white vinegar.

Once combined, the ingredients will form a paste that, when spread over the oven's surface, will get the job done in less than half an hour. The beauty of this method isn't just that it's super easy and effective, but it's also a friend to your wallet. Chances are, once you try it out, you'll quickly forget those pricey, good-for-nothing chemical cleaners ever existed.